RAD Residential Unveils Radcam: The World’S First AI Security Camera With Real-Time Emergency Response

RADCam features AI-powered behavior recognition and smart notifications for proactive home and business security.

Unlike conventional cameras that only record, RADCam identifies credible threats and initiates immediate response protocols through its proprietary SOS emergency feature. This capability enables the system to issue a verbal warning and escalate to emergency contacts or security providers in under 60 seconds, offering a faster response than traditional alarms or motion sensors.

“Traditional cameras watch. RADCam protects,” said Steve Danelon, President of RAD Residential.“With real-time threat response and instant escalation, we've reimagined what home security should be-proactive, not passive.”

Real-Time Protection Through AI-Powered Engagement

Real-Time Threat Detection

RADCam interprets human behavior patterns-not just motion. The system identifies lingering or suspicious activity and responds with voice prompts designed to deter intrusions before they occur.

Intelligent Voice Deterrence

With human-like voice interaction, RADCam verbally challenges potential threats and reinforces that the property is actively monitored and protected.

Sub-Minute SOS Activation

Within seconds of detecting a credible threat, RADCam can deliver a verbal warning and initiate emergency escalation to a homeowner, private security provider, or local authorities, depending on configuration.

Smart Modes for All Situations



Concierge Mode: Greets guests and couriers during daytime hours with a welcoming tone.

Security Mode: Activates after-hours and escalates threats with assertive deterrent messaging. Quiet Mode: Operates silently while still sending real-time alerts and recording events.

Built for the Future of Residential and Commercial Security

Developed in Detroit by a team of AI and private security professionals, RADCam functions as a standalone, AI-powered security solution and is available through B&H Photo, and . RAD Residential is also preparing to launch a commercial version of the device, internally referred to as "ROSA Lite." This upcoming release will incorporate RADCam's real-time threat detection, voice intervention, and SOS capabilities into small business, retail, and enterprise environments. ROSA Lite is built on SARATM, RAD's advanced AI analytics platform.

RADCam is part of the broader RAD ecosystem developed by Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (AITX), which includes the award-winning ROSATM, RIOTM, AVATM, and ROAMEOTM platforms. These products work together to deliver autonomous, AI-powered security solutions across residential, commercial, and public sectors.

About RAD Residential

RAD Residential, a division of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (AITX), is dedicated to redefining home and small business security through intelligent, AI-driven devices. With a mission to shift the industry from passive recording to active defense, RAD Residential delivers scalable solutions that protect people and property in real time. RADCam is the company's flagship offering for connected residential security.





