Binance Founder CZ Appeals To Trump For Pardon Of Money Laundering Conviction

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the CEO of Binance , has requested former President Donald Trump for a pardon. In a recent interview, CZ mentioned that he had reached out to Trump 's team to seek a pardon before the former president left the office.

According to CZ, he made the pardon request in an attempt to resolve pending legal issues and uncertainties surrounding cryptocurrency regulations. The CEO expressed his hopes that a pardon from Trump could potentially clear up any legal concerns and allow him to focus on developing Binance further.

CZ's decision to seek a pardon from Trump comes amidst increasing scrutiny and regulatory challenges facing the cryptocurrency industry. By reaching out to the former president, CZ is looking to address any potential legal obstacles that could hinder Binance 's growth and expansion.

It remains to be seen how Trump will respond to CZ's pardon request and whether it will have any impact on Binance 's operations moving forward. However, CZ's efforts to seek clarity and resolution through a presidential pardon highlight the complex landscape in which cryptocurrency companies operate.

