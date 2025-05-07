TERADATA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Teradata Corporation On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Teradata on June 14, 2024 with a Class Period from February 13, 2023 to February 12, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Teradata have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) under Teradata's expanded business model, which involved engagement with additional customer business units and decisionmakers, transactions with the Company's customers took longer to finalize; (ii) Teradata thus overstated its ability to close customer transactions within their intended timeframes under its expanded business model; (iii) Teradata failed to timely close several customer transactions that it had factored into its outlook for 2023 ARR growth; (iv) as a result, the Company was unlikely to meet its full year 2023 Total and Public Cloud ARR expectations; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Teradata, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore

