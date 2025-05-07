Acquireroi Funds Expansion With Investment From Decathlon Capital Partners

Growth of the software company will be supported through a company-friendly, growth debt package

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AcquireROI, a leading provider of performance-driven talent acquisition and recruitment marketing solutions headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, has secured a growth loan from Decathlon Capital Partners. The funding will be used to expand Acquire's team, enhance customer service capabilities, and meet increasing demand from employers, ad agencies, and candidates nationwide. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

AcquireROI helps organizations optimize recruitment strategies through innovative technology and a results-focused approach. The company's suite of solutions-including Acquire 360, Acquire Apply, and Acquire Advertising Agent-empowers employers and agencies to attract, engage, and hire top talent more efficiently.

Bubba Smitham, CEO of AcquireROI, said this investment allows Acquire to scale its team and better serve their growing customer base while continuing to innovate in the recruitment space. "At Acquire, our mission is to redefine how organizations approach talent acquisition by providing data-driven solutions that improve outcomes for employers, agencies, and candidates," Smitham said.

No equity, ownership, or control of AcquireROI was exchanged for the capital from Decathlon Capital Partners. AcquireROI will repay the investment through future revenues.

Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Decathlon Capital Partners, shared his enthusiasm for partnering with Acquire ROI. "Acquire's platform brings a fresh, results-oriented approach to the recruitment and talent acquisition market," Hoffman said. "We're excited to support their expansion as they continue to transform how companies find and hire the right candidates."

About AcquireROI

AcquireROI delivers performance-driven talent acquisition and recruitment marketing solutions to employers, ad agencies, and candidates. Through its innovative technology and data-backed strategies, Acquire helps organizations optimize recruiting processes, maximize ROI, and achieve hiring goals efficiently. AcquireROI partners with companies across the U.S. to power smarter, more effective hiring. Learn more at .

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized private debt financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is active across a wide range of geographies and sectors. Learn more at .

SOURCE AcquireROI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED