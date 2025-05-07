Norwall Powersystems Announces Generac's New 28Kw Generator

New Generac Generator Product Line Changes Include the Most Powerful Home Standby Generator-The 28kW Generator

The New Generac 28kW Generator is just months away. Entire line gets a makeover: new cabinets, engine improvements, Mobile link, controller, and transfer switch

- Chris Hertsch, President at Norwall PowerSystemsLAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Norwall PowerSystems looks forward to the first deliveries of the new 28kW Home Standby Generator from Generac. In a news release dated January 21, 2025, Generac announced the latest innovations in home standby generator design. Changes to the air-cooled standby line include a new Generac 28kW Generator , the most powerful air-cooled home standby available.Families and homes are more reliant on electrical power than ever before for safety and comfort. A home standby generator starts and runs automatically, restoring power in seconds after an outage hits to power all the essentials and conveniences.Recent years have brought increasingly more powerful home generators to market, raising the bar from 20kW to 22kw, then to 24kW followed by 26kW. When the Generac 28kW deliveries begin later this year, homeowners will enjoy more power than ever before. The more powerful air-cooled generator delivers enough power to compete with a more expensive and heavier liquid-cooled generator of similar capacity usually associated with commercial applications.Design improvements include changes to the engine for more power and maintenance-free hydraulic lifters. An industry leading Electronic Fuel and Ignition system improves motor starting capacity and reduces fuel use. The new automatic transfer switch design includes integrated surge protection, a recent addition to the National Electrical Code.Connectivity gets a big improvement with built-in cellular as a standard feature that enables homeowners to control generator performance and monitor generator status in real time from their smartphone. The Power Zone 200 Controller replaces the Evolution controller, adding oil-level sensing and gas pressure monitoring while giving homeowners and dealers performance and diagnostic information.The new Generac Generators arrive sometime in the third quarter of 2025.When choosing a home backup system, seven out of ten homeowners choose a Generac Home Standby Generator over other brands.About NorwallNorwall PowerSystems (norwall ) specializes in Backup Power Generator and Generator Equipment sales for homes and businesses. Norwall stocks their warehouses across the United States with 1000s of standby generators, RV generators, portable generators, automatic transfer switches, and replacement parts. Customer Services and Sales staff offer more than 60 years of combined experience in the electrical power industry.

