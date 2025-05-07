Rocksolidprotocol Raises $16 Million In Presale, Advances Toward Tokenization Of Real-World Assets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZÜRICH, Switzerland, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RockSolidProtocol , a decentralized platform for tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs), today announced it has raised more than $16 million during its presale, highlighting strong market demand for blockchain-based ownership and investment in tangible assets. The company is now preparing to launch its testnet later this year, enabling early participants to explore the platform's tokenization and staking capabilities ahead of its mainnet debut.









Image by RockSolidProtocol

RockSolidProtocol aims to expand access to traditionally illiquid assets-such as real estate, commodities, and equities-through secure, compliant, and fractionalized tokens. By enabling global participation, the platform is designed to serve retail investors, institutional participants, and DeFi users seeking exposure to tokenized real-world assets.

"Bringing real economic value onto blockchain networks is the next major advancement in decentralized finance,” said Alex Morgan, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at RockSolidProtocol.“Reaching $16 million in presale funding reflects the market's readiness for secure and compliant solutions to integrate traditional assets with decentralized access."

Platform Highlights



Asset Tokenization Engine: Converts physical assets into secure blockchain-based tokens backed by verified ownership and legal documentation.



Fractional Ownership: Lowers entry barriers, allowing users to invest in high-value assets with minimal capital.



Cross-Chain Compatibility: Launched on Ethereum with planned integration on Solana, BNB Chain, and Avalanche.



Staking and Yield Rewards: Enables RSP holders to earn rewards based on platform activity.

Decentralized Governance: Allows token holders to participate in key decisions through transparent on-chain voting.



Currently in Phase 7, the presale has attracted participants globally. Contributions are accepted in ETH, USDT (ERC-20), USDC, BNB, and BTC, with fiat on-ramps in development. The forthcoming testnet will allow early adopters to engage with the platform's core features, marking a significant step toward mainnet launch.

Industry forecasts suggest robust growth in this sector, with Boston Consulting Group projecting the tokenized real-world asset market could exceed $16 trillion by 2030. Through its regulatory-first approach and strategic partnerships in finance and legal compliance, RockSolidProtocol aims to become a foundational infrastructure provider in this expanding space.

About RockSolidProtocol

RockSolidProtocol is a decentralized platform designed to bring real-world assets (RWAs) into the blockchain ecosystem through tokenization. Its ecosystem features a decentralized marketplace, staking and rewards, cross-chain compatibility, and decentralized governance - all powered by the RSP token. RockSolidProtocol is committed to maintaining regulatory compliance and operational transparency while democratizing access to traditionally exclusive investments.

