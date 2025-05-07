Dr. Werner Lanthaler Appointed Chairman Of Atension.Life Following USD 3M Investment Led By Wlanholding

MENAFN - PR Newswire) aTENSION's proprietary ALDO+ technology platform makes advanced mass spectrometry-based diagnostics accessible to patients with uncontrolled hypertension. The company's first product, ALDO+PA, screens for primary aldosteronism, a significantly underdiagnosed condition affecting 5-10% of all hypertensive patients.

"Every hypertension patient deserves an early and precise diagnosis leading to a targeted treatment. This funding brings us one step closer in making clinical mass spectrometry diagnostics available to everyone," states Dr. Lanthaler regarding his appointment at aTENSION.

The investment aligns with Dr. Lanthaler's strategic focus on transformative technologies in the life sciences sector. Through Wlanholding, he continues to identify and support innovative companies addressing significant healthcare challenges. The ALDO+PA test is currently available in Austria through a partnership with labors and is planned to roll out across DACH markets by 2026, with first customers already implementing the technology in Germany, Switzerland, and the

aTENSION's innovative approach addresses a vast global market, with approximately 1.3 billion adults affected by hypertension and 720 million not receiving adequate treatment due to underdiagnosis of specific hypertension subtypes.

Dr. Lanthaler will provide strategic guidance to aTENSION's newly announced management team: Bernhard Klemen (CEO), Marko Poglitsch (CSO), and Katharina Wieser (CBO).

