Propertyroom Awarded Contract With Sourcewell To Provide Online Auction Services For Government Agencies Nationwide

FREDERICK, Md., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PropertyRoom , the nation's leading online auction site for seized, stolen, abandoned, and surplus goods from police departments and government agencies, is proud to announce it has been reawarded a competitively solicited contract with Sourcewell, one of the largest cooperative purchasing organizations in North America.

This continuation of partnership ensures that Sourcewell's more than 50,000 government, education, and nonprofit organizations can continue to access PropertyRoom's secure, transparent, and efficient online auction services through Sourcewell's Cooperative Purchasing Program. The process itself is faster and more efficient than the Request for Proposal (RFP) process typically used to secure bids from potential partners.

"We are honored to once again be selected by Sourcewell ," said Aaron Thompson, CEO of PropertyRoom. "This renewal affirms our longstanding commitment to delivering reliable, resultdriven auction solutions for agencies nationwide. We look forward to building on this partnership, helping even more communities manage surplus and unclaimed property with ease."

Under this reawarded contract, PropertyRoom will continue to offer public agencies a compliant, competitively awarded procurement solution that eliminates the need for independent solicitations – simplifying surplus property management and asset disposition. Since its founding in 1999, PropertyRoom has served over 4,400 law enforcement and municipal agencies nationwide and has streamlined the auction process to provide a no cost solution and frequent remit of proceeds from those auctions. This technique allows communities across the nation to collect income for infrastructure projects, improvements, and more.

About PropertyRoom

PropertyRoom makes it remarkably easy for our 4,400+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client's behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through a partner website, eGunner. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.

SOURCE PropertyRoom

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED