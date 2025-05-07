WF Holding Limited Announces Underwriters’ Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LUMPUR, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WF Holding Limited (NASDAQ: WFF) (“WF Holding” or“Company”), a Malaysia-based manufacturer of fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) products, today announced the underwriters of its initial public offering (the "Offering") have partially exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 240,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price of US$4.00 per share, resulting in additional gross proceeds of US$960,000.

After giving effect to the partial exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of ordinary shares sold by the Company in the public offering increased to 2,240,000 ordinary shares and the gross proceeds increased to approximately US$8.96 million, before deducting underwriter discounts and other related expenses. The option closing date was May 7, 2025.

The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 27, 2025, under the ticker symbol "WFF."

Dominari Securities LLC acted as the lead underwriter, with Revere Securities LLC acting as a co-underwriter for the Offering. Bevilacqua PLLC acted as U.S. counsel to the Company, and The Crone Law Group, P.C. acted as U.S. counsel to the underwriters in connection with the Offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the Offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) (File Number: 333-282294) and was declared effective by the SEC on March 26, 2025. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement, and a free writing prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from Dominari Securities LLC by email at ... , by standard mail to Dominari Securities LLC, 725 Fifth Avenue, 23rd Floor, New York, NY 10022 USA, or by telephone at +1 (212) 393-4500; or from Revere Securities LLC by email at ... , by standard mail to Revere Securities LLC, 560 Lexington Ave, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022 USA, or by telephone at (212) 688-2238. In addition, copies of the prospectus and free writing prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at .

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About WF Holding Limited (NASDAQ: WFF)

Based in Malaysia, WF Holding Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer of fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) products including tanks, pipes, ducts and custom-made FRP products. With a track record of over 30 years, we design and fabricate products that meet the specific needs of our clients, ensuring high-quality and reliable performance. Our high-quality and durable products leverage the advantages of FRP to reinforce critical industrial infrastructure, driving resilience, longevity and sustainability. We also deliver a wide range of related services such as consultation, delivery, installation, repair and maintenance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, the use of proceeds from the sale of the Company's shares in the Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“may,”“could,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“expect,”“plan,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,”“project” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

WF Holding Limited

Investor Relations

Email: ...

Sense Consultancy Group

Yan Pheng Liang

Email: ...