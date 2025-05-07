MILLER INDUSTRIES REPORTS 2025 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
|
MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
NET SALES
|
|
$
|
225,651
|
|
$
|
349,871
|
|
(35.5) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COST OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
191,707
|
|
|
305,628
|
|
(37.3) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
|
|
33,944
|
|
|
44,243
|
|
(23.3) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|
|
|
23,260
|
|
|
21,543
|
|
8.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-OPERATING (INCOME) EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense, Net
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
1,245
|
|
(92.4) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (Income) Expense, Net
|
|
|
(202)
|
|
|
(33)
|
|
512.5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Expense, Net
|
|
|
23,153
|
|
|
22,755
|
|
1.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
|
10,791
|
|
|
21,488
|
|
(49.8) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME TAX PROVISION
|
|
|
2,726
|
|
|
4,465
|
|
(38.9) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME
|
|
$
|
8,065
|
|
$
|
17,023
|
|
(52.6) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BASIC INCOME PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK
|
|
$
|
0.70
|
|
$
|
1.49
|
|
(52.7) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DILUTED INCOME PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK
|
|
$
|
0.69
|
|
$
|
1.47
|
|
(52.8) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
5.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
11,450
|
|
|
11,452
|
|
0.0 %
|
Diluted
|
|
|
11,614
|
|
|
11,556
|
|
0.5 %
|
MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
December 31,
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and temporary investments
|
$
|
27,360
|
|
$
|
24,337
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,907 and $1,850 at March 31, 2025 and
|
|
292,574
|
|
|
313,413
|
Inventories, net
|
|
164,897
|
|
|
186,169
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
16,114
|
|
|
5,847
|
Total current assets
|
|
500,945
|
|
|
529,766
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
117,502
|
|
|
115,979
|
Right-of-use assets - operating leases
|
|
500
|
|
|
545
|
Goodwill
|
|
19,998
|
|
|
19,998
|
Other assets
|
|
762
|
|
|
727
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
639,707
|
|
$
|
667,015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
113,512
|
|
$
|
145,853
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
39,520
|
|
|
50,620
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
1,887
|
|
|
1,082
|
Current portion of operating lease obligation
|
|
319
|
|
|
318
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
155,238
|
|
|
197,873
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term obligations
|
|
75,000
|
|
|
65,000
|
Non-current portion of operating lease obligation
|
|
181
|
|
|
227
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
|
2,782
|
|
|
2,885
|
Total liabilities
|
|
233,201
|
|
|
265,985
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorized – 5,000,000 shares, Issued – none
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorized – 100,000,000 shares, Issued – 11,459,278 and 11,439,292 shares as of
March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|
|
115
|
|
|
114
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
153,523
|
|
|
153,704
|
Retained earnings
|
|
260,715
|
|
|
254,938
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(7,847)
|
|
|
(7,726)
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
406,506
|
|
|
401,030
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
639,707
|
|
$
|
667,015
SOURCE Miller Industries, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment