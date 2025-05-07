Avis Budget Group Reports First Quarter Results
Table 1
| Avis Budget Group, Inc.
SUMMARY DATA SHEET (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Income Statement and Other Items
|Revenues
|$
|2,430
|$
|2,551
|(5)%
|Loss before income taxes
|(677
|)
|(142
|)
|n/m
|Net loss attributable to Avis Budget Group, Inc.
|(505
|)
|(114
|)
|n/m
|Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|(93
|)
|12
|n/m
|As of
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Balance Sheet Items
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|516
|$
|534
|Program cash and restricted cash
|91
|63
|Vehicles, net
|17,522
|17,619
|Debt under vehicle programs (b)
|17,239
|17,536
|Corporate debt
|5,937
|5,393
|Stockholders' equity attributable to Avis Budget Group, Inc.
|(2,822
|)
|(2,327
|)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Segment Results
|Revenues
|Americas
|$
|1,907
|$
|1,993
|(4)%
|International
|523
|558
|(6)%
|Total Company
|$
|2,430
|$
|2,551
|(5)%
|Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|Americas
|$
|(67
|)
|$
|44
|n/m
|International
|(3
|)
|(15
|)
|n/m
|Corporate and other (c)
|(23
|)
|(17
|)
|n/m
|Total Company
|$
|(93
|)
|$
|12
|n/m
__________
|n/m Not meaningful.
|(a)
|Refer to Table 5 for the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA and Appendix I for the related definition of the non-GAAP financial measure.
|(b)
|Includes $738 million and $751 million of Class R notes due to Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, which are held by us.
|(c)
|Includes unallocated corporate expenses which are not attributable to a particular segment.
Table 2
| Avis Budget Group, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|2,430
|$
|2,551
|Expenses
|Operating
|1,353
|1,344
|Vehicle depreciation and lease charges, net
|1,055
|636
|Selling, general and administrative
|308
|325
|Vehicle interest, net
|210
|239
|Non-vehicle related depreciation and amortization
|56
|61
|Interest expense related to corporate debt, net
|97
|83
|Restructuring and other related charges
|22
|3
|Transaction-related costs, net
|-
|1
|Other (income) expense, net
|6
|1
|Total expenses
|3,107
|2,693
|Loss before income taxes
|(677
|)
|(142
|)
|Benefit from income taxes
|(173
|)
|(29
|)
|Net loss
|(504
|)
|(113
|)
|Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|1
|1
|Net loss attributable to Avis Budget Group, Inc.
|$
|(505
|)
|$
|(114
|)
|Loss per share
|Basic
|$
|(14.35
|)
|$
|(3.21
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(14.35
|)
|$
|(3.21
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|35.2
|35.6
|Diluted
|35.2
|35.6
Table 3
| Avis Budget Group, Inc.
KEY METRICS SUMMARY (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Americas
|Rental Days (000's)
|29,447
|29,692
|(1)%
|Revenue per Day
|$
|64.78
|$
|67.12
|(3)%
|Revenue per Day, excluding exchange rate effects
|$
|64.92
|$
|67.12
|(3)%
|Average Rental Fleet
|470,125
|497,313
|(5)%
|Vehicle Utilization
|69.6
|%
|65.6
|%
|4.0 pps
|Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month (a)
|$
|378
|$
|326
|16%
|Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month, excluding exchange rate effects (a)
|$
|378
|$
|326
|16%
|International
|Rental Days (000's)
|10,008
|10,360
|(3)%
|Revenue per Day
|$
|52.23
|$
|53.86
|(3)%
|Revenue per Day, excluding exchange rate effects
|$
|54.13
|$
|53.86
|1%
|Average Rental Fleet
|161,250
|170,071
|(5)%
|Vehicle Utilization
|69.0
|%
|66.9
|%
|2.1 pps
|Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month
|$
|273
|$
|292
|(7)%
|Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month, excluding exchange rate effects
|$
|283
|$
|292
|(3)%
|Total
|Rental Days (000's)
|39,455
|40,052
|(1)%
|Revenue per Day
|$
|61.59
|$
|63.69
|(3)%
|Revenue per Day, excluding exchange rate effects
|$
|62.18
|$
|63.69
|(2)%
|Average Rental Fleet
|631,375
|667,384
|(5)%
|Vehicle Utilization
|69.4
|%
|65.9
|%
|3.5 pps
|Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month (a)
|$
|351
|$
|318
|10%
|Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month, excluding exchange rate effects (a)
|$
|354
|$
|318
|11%
__________
|Refer to Table 6 for key metrics calculations and Appendix I for key metrics definitions.
|(a)
|For the three months ended March 31, 2025, per-unit fleet costs excludes costs reported within vehicle depreciation and lease charges, net related to the accelerated disposal of certain fleet in our Americas reportable segment. These costs relate to vehicles that were not included in the long-lived asset impairment and other related charges recorded in the year ended December 31, 2024.
Table 4
| Avis Budget Group, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF CASH FLOWS AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF CASH FLOWS
| Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
|Operating Activities
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|619
|Investing Activities
|Net cash used in investing activities exclusive of vehicle programs
|(33
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities of vehicle programs
|(682
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(715
|)
|Financing Activities
|Net cash provided by financing activities exclusive of vehicle programs
|477
|Net cash used in financing activities of vehicle programs
|(379
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|98
|Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents, program and restricted cash
|8
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents, program and restricted cash
|10
|Cash and cash equivalents, program and restricted cash, beginning of period
|597
|Cash and cash equivalents, program and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|607
|ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (a)
| Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
|Adjusted EBITDA (b)
|$
|(93
|)
|Interest expense related to corporate debt, net (excluding early extinguishment of debt)
|(97
|)
|Working capital and other
|144
|Capital expenditures (c)
|(37
|)
|Tax payments, net of refunds
|(10
|)
|Vehicle programs and related (d)
|(399
|)
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow (b)
|$
|(492
|)
|Borrowings, net of debt repayments
|482
|Repurchases of common stock
|(3
|)
|Change in program and restricted cash
|24
|Other receipts (payments), net
|(7
|)
|Foreign exchange effects, financing costs and other
|6
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents, program and restricted cash (per above)
|$
|10
__________
|Refer to Appendix I for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.
|(a)
|This presentation demonstrates the relationship between Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow. We believe it is useful to understand this relationship because it demonstrates how cash generated by our operations is used. This presentation is not intended to be reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures, which are provided on Table 5.
|(b)
|Refer to Table 5 for the reconciliations of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA and net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow.
|(c)
|Includes $3 million of cloud computing implementation costs.
|(d)
|Includes vehicle-backed borrowings (repayments) that are incremental to amounts required to fund vehicle and vehicle-related assets.
Table 5
| Avis Budget Group, Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)
(In millions)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Net loss
|$
|(504
|)
|$
|(113
|)
|Benefit from income taxes
|(173
|)
|(29
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(677
|)
|(142
|)
|Non-vehicle related depreciation and amortization
|56
|61
|Interest expense related to corporate debt, net
|97
|83
|Other fleet charges (a)
|390
|-
|Restructuring and other related charges
|22
|3
|Transaction-related costs, net
|-
|1
|Other (income) expense, net
|6
|1
|Legal matters, net (b)
|1
|(5
|)
|Cloud computing costs (c)
|12
|10
|Adjusted EBITDA (d)
|$
|(93
|)
|$
|12
|Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow:
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|619
|Net cash used in investing activities of vehicle programs
|(682
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities of vehicle programs
|(379
|)
|Capital expenditures
|(34
|)
|Proceeds received on asset sales
|1
|Change in program and restricted cash
|(24
|)
|Other receipts (payments), net
|7
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|$
|(492
|)
__________
|Refer to Appendix I for the definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, non-GAAP financial measures.
|(a)
|Costs reported within vehicle depreciation and lease charges, net related to the accelerated disposal of certain fleet in our Americas reportable segment. These costs relate to vehicles that were not included in the long-lived asset impairment and other related charges recorded in the year ended December 31, 2024.
|(b)
|Includes $1 million reported within selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Includes $(5) million reported within operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
|(c)
|Reported within operating expenses.
|(d)
|Includes stock-based compensation expense and vehicle related deferred financing fee amortization in the aggregate totaling $14 million and $15 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Table 6
| Avis Budget Group, Inc.
KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS (Unaudited)
($ in millions, except as noted)
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|Americas
|International
|Total
|Americas
|International
|Total
|Revenue per Day (RPD)
|Revenue
|$
|1,907
|$
|523
|$
|2,430
|$
|1,993
|$
|558
|$
|2,551
|Currency exchange rate effects
|4
|19
|23
|-
|-
|-
|Revenue excluding exchange rate effects
|$
|1,911
|$
|542
|$
|2,453
|$
|1,993
|$
|558
|$
|2,551
|Rental days (000's)
|29,447
|10,008
|39,455
|29,692
|10,360
|40,052
|RPD excluding exchange rate effects (in $'s)
|$
|64.92
|$
|54.13
|$
|62.18
|$
|67.12
|$
|53.86
|$
|63.69
|Vehicle Utilization
|Rental days (000's)
|29,447
|10,008
|39,455
|29,692
|10,360
|40,052
|Average rental fleet
|470,125
|161,250
|631,375
|497,313
|170,071
|667,384
|Number of days in period
|90
|90
|90
|91
|91
|91
|Available rental days (000's)
|42,311
|14,513
|56,824
|45,255
|15,477
|60,732
|Vehicle utilization
|69.6
|%
|69.0
|%
|69.4
|%
|65.6
|%
|66.9
|%
|65.9
|%
|Per-Unit Fleet Costs (a)
|Vehicle depreciation and lease charges, net
|$
|533
|$
|132
|$
|665
|$
|487
|$
|149
|$
|636
|Currency exchange rate effects
|1
|4
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Vehicle depreciation excluding exchange rate effects
|$
|534
|$
|136
|$
|670
|$
|487
|$
|149
|$
|636
|Average rental fleet
|470,125
|161,250
|631,375
|497,313
|170,071
|667,384
|Per-unit fleet costs (in $'s)
|$
|1,135
|$
|848
|$
|1,062
|$
|979
|$
|877
|$
|953
|Number of months in period
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Per-unit fleet costs per month excluding exchange rate effects (in $'s)
|$
|378
|$
|283
|$
|354
|$
|326
|$
|292
|$
|318
__________
|Our calculation of rental days and revenue per day may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly-titled metrics by other companies. Currency exchange rate effects are calculated by translating the current-period's results at the prior-period average exchange rates plus any related gains and losses on currency hedges.
|(a)
|For the three months ended March 31, 2025, per-unit fleet costs excludes costs reported within vehicle depreciation and lease charges, net related to the accelerated disposal of certain fleet in our Americas reportable segment. These costs relate to vehicles that were not included in the long-lived asset impairment and other related charges recorded in the year ended December 31, 2024.
Appendix I
| Avis Budget Group, Inc.
DEFINITIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND KEY METRICS
Adjusted EBITDA
The accompanying press release presents Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure most directly comparable to net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations before non-vehicle related depreciation and amortization; long-lived asset impairment and other related charges; other fleet charges; restructuring and other related charges; early extinguishment of debt costs; non-vehicle related interest; transaction-related costs, net; legal matters, net, which includes amounts recorded in excess of $5 million, related primarily to unprecedented self-insurance reserves for allocated loss adjustment expense, class action lawsuits and personal injury matters; non-operational charges related to shareholder activist activity, which includes third-party advisory, legal and other professional fees; COVID-19 charges, net; cloud computing costs; other (income) expense, net; severe weather-related damages in excess of $5 million, net of insurance proceeds; and income taxes. We have revised our definition of Adjusted EBITDA to exclude other fleet charges. We did not revise prior years' Adjusted EBITDA amounts because there were no other charges similar in nature to these.
We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful as a supplemental measure in evaluating the performance of our operating businesses and in comparing our results from period to period. We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it allows them to assess our results of operations and financial condition on the same basis that management uses internally. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from net loss recognized under U.S. GAAP is provided on Table 5.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
Represents net cash provided by operating activities adjusted to reflect the cash inflows and outflows relating to capital expenditures, the investing and financing activities of our vehicle programs, asset sales, if any, and to exclude restructuring and other related charges; early extinguishment of debt costs; transaction-related costs; legal matters; non-operational charges related to shareholder activist activity; COVID-19 charges; other (income) expense; and severe weather-related damages.
We believe that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is useful in measuring the cash generated that is available to be used to repay debt obligations, repurchase stock, pay dividends and invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions. Adjusted Free Cash Flow should not be construed as a substitute in measuring operating results or liquidity, and our presentation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow from net cash provided by operating activities recognized under U.S. GAAP is provided on Table 5.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues.
Available Rental Days
Defined as Average Rental Fleet times the numbers of days in a given period.
Average Rental Fleet
Represents the average number of vehicles in our fleet during a given period of time.
Currency Exchange Rate Effects
Represents the difference between current-period results as reported and current-period results translated at the prior-period average exchange rates plus any related currency hedges.
Gross Adjusted EBITDA
Represents Adjusted EBITDA with the add-back of vehicle depreciation and vehicle interest.
Net Corporate Debt
Represents corporate debt minus cash and cash equivalents.
Net Corporate Leverage
Represents Net Corporate Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months prior to the date of calculation.
Total Net Debt Ratio
Represents total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by Gross Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months prior to the date of calculation.
Per-Unit Fleet Costs
Represents vehicle depreciation, lease charges and gain or loss on vehicles sales, divided by Average Rental Fleet.
Rental Days
Represents the total number of days (or portion thereof) a vehicle was rented during a 24-hour period.
Revenue per Day
Represents revenues divided by Rental Days.
Vehicle Utilization
Represents Rental Days divided by Available Rental Days.
