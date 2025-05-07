École Ducasse Paris Studio Celebrates The French Art Of Living With Its Exclusive“One Day In Paris” Experience

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
École Ducasse Paris Studio Celebrates The French Art Of Living With Its Exclusive“One Day In Paris” Experience
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Paris, France, May 7, 2025 : A symbol of French culinary excellence, École Ducasse Paris Studio unveils a series of exclusive experiences with its new One Day in Paris workshop. This brand-new format, offered in English, invites participants to fully immerse themselves in the French art of living while discovering; or rediscovering; the world of Chef Alain Ducasse through the expertise and guidance of master chefs.
AN ODE TO THE FRENCH ART DE VIVRE
Inspired by the art de vivre à la française, these workshops immerse participants in the heart of Parisian gastronomic culture. With a hybrid format combining a hands-on cooking class and an outdoor excursion just a few steps away, One Day in Paris showcases the richness of local craftsmanship and the exceptional savoir-faire of the Chefs at École Ducasse Paris Studio. Over the course of a single day, participants are guided by expert teams who share their passion for quality ingredients and teach the refined techniques inspired by Chef Alain Ducasse.
The program includes a full day of immersion at École Ducasse Paris Studio and across the charming 16th arrondissement neighborhood of Boulainvilliers, featuring:
A warm welcome with a gourmet breakfast
A guided visit to the Passy and Annonciation market with a Chef from École Ducasse Paris Studio, offering encounters with local artisans and producers (including a baker committed to crafting his own sourdough bread)
An exclusive cooking workshop at École Ducasse Paris Studio using fresh market ingredients
A tasting lunch of the dishes prepared during the session
A chocolate and coffee tasting featuring selections from Alain Ducasse's own Manufactures
Offered in English (also available in French), this workshop is designed especially for visitors to Paris who wish to explore the culinary arts and experience the essence of the French art de vivre.
About École Ducasse
École Ducasse is a network of schools founded in 1999 by multi-starred chef Alain Ducasse, dedicated to the transmission of outstanding French expertise and excellence in culinary and pastry arts.
École Ducasse runs three schools in France – Paris Studio, Paris Campus and École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie as well as international schools and studios in the Philippines, India, Thailand and UAE.
All are united by a desire to share a passion for gastronomy, the broad portfolio of programs aims to meet all training needs: from short programs for experts or food enthusiasts to intensive two-, four-or six-month programs for career changers, to three-year undergraduate programs and bachelor's degree in culinary and pastry arts.
École Ducasse is an institution that is part of Sommet Education, the world's leading network for hospitality, luxury, and culinary arts education and training. École Ducasse was named the World's Best Culinary Training Institution in both 2023 and 2024.
AN ODE TO THE FRENCH ART DE VIVRE
Inspired by the art de vivre à la française, these workshops immerse participants in the heart of Parisian gastronomic culture. With a hybrid format combining a hands-on cooking class and an outdoor excursion just a few steps away, One Day in Paris showcases the richness of local craftsmanship and the exceptional savoir-faire of the Chefs at École Ducasse Paris Studio. Over the course of a single day, participants are guided by expert teams who share their passion for quality ingredients and teach the refined techniques inspired by Chef Alain Ducasse.
The program includes a full day of immersion at École Ducasse Paris Studio and across the charming 16th arrondissement neighborhood of Boulainvilliers, featuring:
A warm welcome with a gourmet breakfast
A guided visit to the Passy and Annonciation market with a Chef from École Ducasse Paris Studio, offering encounters with local artisans and producers (including a baker committed to crafting his own sourdough bread)
An exclusive cooking workshop at École Ducasse Paris Studio using fresh market ingredients
A tasting lunch of the dishes prepared during the session
A chocolate and coffee tasting featuring selections from Alain Ducasse's own Manufactures
Offered in English (also available in French), this workshop is designed especially for visitors to Paris who wish to explore the culinary arts and experience the essence of the French art de vivre.
About École Ducasse
École Ducasse is a network of schools founded in 1999 by multi-starred chef Alain Ducasse, dedicated to the transmission of outstanding French expertise and excellence in culinary and pastry arts.
École Ducasse runs three schools in France – Paris Studio, Paris Campus and École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie as well as international schools and studios in the Philippines, India, Thailand and UAE.
All are united by a desire to share a passion for gastronomy, the broad portfolio of programs aims to meet all training needs: from short programs for experts or food enthusiasts to intensive two-, four-or six-month programs for career changers, to three-year undergraduate programs and bachelor's degree in culinary and pastry arts.
École Ducasse is an institution that is part of Sommet Education, the world's leading network for hospitality, luxury, and culinary arts education and training. École Ducasse was named the World's Best Culinary Training Institution in both 2023 and 2024.
Company :-Kaizzen
User :- Aastha Rawthan
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment