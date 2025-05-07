Odisha Cabinet Approves Eight Key Proposals

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 7 (IANS) The Odisha Cabinet, on Wednesday, approved several key proposals, including the "Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana- Disaster Resilient Roads" with an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore, aiming to build resilient road infrastructure in areas affected most during disasters in the state.

During a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here, the state Cabinet approved eight proposals of five departments of Odisha.

"The Odisha government has launched a new scheme "Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana- Disaster Resilient Roads" with the objective to build resilient road infrastructure to ensure minimal disruption in connectivity during and after disasters enabling unhindered access to emergency operational services in disaster-affected areas of the state," the state government said in a press statement.

The state government claimed that these roads will serve as lifeline in disaster-prone areas and withstand damage due to disasters with minimum maintenance.

The government will ensure durability and sustainability of these roads through raising of road embankment above flood level, providing protection walls and stone pitching works to prevent erosion, providing adequate number of cross drainage structures at all possible locations ensuring proper drainage of flood water and to avoid overtopping/breaches of roads, replacing submersible bridges with high level bridges and providing adequate catch water drains and breast walls on hillside of roads, etc.

"The scheme has been approved for implementation for a period of five years i.e. from 2025-26 to 2029-30 with an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore. The state Cabinet has approved for execution of projects to the tune of nearly 500 km targeted to be taken up during 2025-26 to 2029-30," the state government added.

The state Cabinet also approved the new scheme "Constituency wise Allocation (CWA)" aiming to construct and improve rural development roads under 142 Assembly constituencies in rural areas with a scope to improve part length of road, left out/requiring improvement due to any reasons.

"The scheme has been approved for implementation for a period of three years i.e. from 2024-25 to 2026-27 with an outlay of Rs 426 crore by the Cabinet. Since Financial Year 2024-25 is over, funds of two years shall be provided in 2025-26, so that works of two years can be taken up and completed in financial year 2025-26," noted the state government.

The Odisha Cabinet in its meeting held here on Wednesday approved several other important proposals of different departments.