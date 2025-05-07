Netflix To Bring FTX Collapse To Screen With Star Cast

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Netflix is set to develop a dramatic series surrounding the FTX collapse of 2022, which rocked the cryptocurrency world and resulted in major financial losses for investors. The story, one of the most significant in recent history, has caught the attention of top-tier actors, with Julia Garner in discussions to play Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, the trading firm closely linked to FTX. Meanwhile, Evan Peters is rumored to portray Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, whose arrest and legal proceedings following the scandal have made international headlines.

The collapse of FTX, once valued at $32 billion, shocked both the cryptocurrency and finance industries. Bankman-Fried's fall from grace, from being one of the most prominent figures in the crypto space to facing multiple charges of fraud and money laundering, has become a subject of intense public interest. The bankruptcy of FTX, alongside the allegations against its executives, has led to widespread scrutiny of the cryptocurrency industry's regulatory framework and the practices of its leading platforms. Bankman-Fried, who was once hailed as the“crypto wunderkind,” is now facing a complex legal battle after being accused of orchestrating a scheme that defrauded thousands of investors.

Netflix's adaptation is expected to delve into the intricacies of the rise and fall of FTX, exploring not only Bankman-Fried's role but also the individuals around him, including Caroline Ellison. Ellison, who was the chief executive of Alameda Research, has become a key figure in the FTX saga. She has publicly admitted to playing a role in the mismanagement of funds and has faced intense media scrutiny. The series will likely focus on her complex relationship with Bankman-Fried, along with the broader implications of the collapse on the cryptocurrency market.

Julia Garner, known for her critically acclaimed performance in *Inventing Anna*, has reportedly been tapped to bring Ellison to life on screen. Garner's ability to portray complex, multi-dimensional characters has earned her significant praise, making her an ideal choice for the role. As the plot of the show centres around one of the most publicized financial collapses in recent memory, Garner's portrayal of Ellison will be under close scrutiny, as audiences seek a deeper understanding of the individuals behind the scandal.

Evan Peters, who gained significant recognition for his work in *American Horror Story* and his portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer in *Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story*, is rumored to be cast as Sam Bankman-Fried. However, this casting has not been officially confirmed. If Peters does join the project, his performance could become a focal point, given Bankman-Fried's high profile and the sheer drama surrounding his arrest and subsequent legal proceedings. Peters' previous work has demonstrated his range and ability to embody controversial figures, making him a strong candidate for such a complex role.

The series will likely shed light on the inner workings of FTX, exploring its rise to prominence and the decisions that ultimately led to its downfall. Bankman-Fried, who was once celebrated for his philanthropy and innovative approach to crypto trading, has become a symbol of the dangers of unregulated financial ventures. His arrest in December 2022, just weeks after the collapse, marked the beginning of a high-profile legal process that continues to unfold.

As the series is still in development, few details have been released about the production timeline or the full cast. However, Netflix has a history of producing compelling dramas based on real-life events, from *The Crown* to *Making a Murderer*, and this new project is expected to garner significant attention. The platform's focus on bringing real-world stories to life has proven successful in the past, with audiences eager to watch depictions of events that have captured the public's imagination.

The FTX collapse continues to reverberate through the cryptocurrency industry, with ongoing investigations and trials. As the legal case against Bankman-Fried progresses, the series will likely serve as a poignant reminder of the consequences of financial mismanagement and the vulnerability of investors in the fast-paced world of digital currencies. With a star-studded cast and a compelling storyline, Netflix's upcoming drama is poised to become a major cultural touchpoint for those following the saga of FTX.

