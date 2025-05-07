Spain Debuts Quantum Computer In Barcelona

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Spain has officially entered the world of quantum computing with the launch of its first quantum computer. This historic moment took place in February this year at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC ), marking a major step forward in the country's technological development.

In short, this is not just a fancy piece of equipment. It's a tool that could change the future of science, technology, and everyday life in Spain. While it's still early days, the potential is huge. If 2024 was the year of artificial intelligence, 2025 might just be remembered as the year of quantum computing. And at the center of it all is Barcelona, now a key player on the global tech stage. American firms like D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) are also working to make quantum computing to...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN