Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) Is 'One To Watch'



INBS offers a patented, non-invasive testing solution positioned to disrupt a global drug screening market projected to reach $14.9 billion by 2030.

The company is revenue-generating, with 148% year-over-year growth in FY 2024 and 450+ active customer accounts.

Its Intelligent Fingerprinting system provides rapid, on-site results with a lower cost and higher convenience compared to traditional methods.

The Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System is already in commercial use internationally, and a U.S. product launch is planned for 2025, with FDA 510(k) clearance in process and new patent protections underway. INBS is led by a seasoned executive team with global healthcare and commercialization experience.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company pioneering rapid, non-invasive diagnostics through its proprietary Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System. By utilizing fingerprint sweat analysis, the company offers a cost-effective, hygienic solution to detect recent drug use - targeting substances commonly found in workplace settings such as opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. This innovative approach positions INBS to transform drug testing protocols, particularly in industries where safety and speed are mission critical.

The company's vision is to redefine drug screening by removing the pain points of traditional testing methods, including biohazardous waste, privacy concerns, and long result turnaround times. With results in under 10 minutes and no need for gender-specific collectors or laboratory facilities, the system...

