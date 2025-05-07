Technext AI & Cybersecurity Summit 2025 To Take Center Stage In Dubai

TechNext AI Cybersecurity Summit Dubai 2025

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Internetshine Technologies Pvt Ltd and MENA Trade Enterprises are proud to announce the TechNext AI & Cybersecurity Summit 2025, scheduled to be held on November 6-7, 2025, in Dubai. This premier technology conference will bring together global leaders, innovators, and professionals from the IT domain, with a sharp focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity.Under the advisory of Shujat Siddiqui, Co-Founder of Internetshine Technologies Pvt Ltd and MENA Trade Enterprises, and Chairperson of the conference, the TechNext AI & Cybersecurity Summit is poised to become a landmark event for the tech industry. Attendees will explore cutting-edge advancements, discuss pressing cybersecurity challenges, and uncover transformative opportunities across various sectors.The event is being organized by Internetshine Technologies Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Internetshine Corp., which is headquartered in Greenbelt, Maryland, USA. Internetshine Technologies Pvt Ltd has a rich legacy in the events industry, successfully hosting flagship conferences such as FiNext Conference (focused on finance). With this extensive experience, Internetshine is now bringing its expertise to the critical domains of AI and cybersecurity in partnership with MENA Trade Enterprises.The TechNext Summit will feature:Keynote Sessions from global thought leaders in AI and cybersecurity.Panel Discussions addressing the latest trends, challenges, and innovations.Hands-On Workshops to provide practical insights and skill-building opportunities.Networking Opportunities for professionals to connect, collaborate, and foster partnerships.TechNext Awards ceremony honoring outstanding achievements in the technology industry.Shujat Siddiqui, Advisor of the conference, expressed his enthusiasm:“TechNext AI & Cybersecurity Summit 2025 is more than a conference; it's a platform to drive the future of technology, spark innovation, and build resilience in an increasingly digital world. Dubai's position as a global tech hub makes it the ideal location for this transformative event.”With Dubai's world-class infrastructure and its growing prominence as a technology epicenter, the TechNext Summit promises to attract attendees from across the globe, including C-level executives, IT professionals, AI researchers, cybersecurity experts, and innovators from various industries.Registration and Sponsorship Opportunities Early bird registration for the TechNext AI & Cybersecurity Summit 2025 will open soon. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for organizations looking to showcase their brand and expertise to a global audience.For more information, please visit the TechNext website or contact at ....Join us in Dubai this November to be part of an event that will shape the future of AI and cybersecurity. Together, let's explore the technology of tomorrow, today.About Internetshine Technologies Pvt LtdInternetshine Technologies Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Internetshine Corp. (Greenbelt, Maryland, USA), is a leading event organizer specializing in industry-specific conferences and expos. With a track record of successful events in finance, agriculture, energy, and more, Internetshine continues to connect professionals and industries worldwide through innovative and impactful events.About MENA Trade EnterprisesMENA Trade Enterprises is a UAE-based organization committed to fostering regional and global business collaborations through strategic events and initiatives.

