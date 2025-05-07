ACHEMA Middle East To Launch In Riyadh In 2026, Strengthening Industrial Innovation Across The Region

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) The global process industry will soon gain a powerful new platform in the Middle East, as DECHEMA , the organiser of ACHEMA , the world's leading trade show for the process industry, partners with Messe Frankfurt to launch ACHEMA Middle East in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia , in 2026 . Supported by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia, the event will be held every three years and aims to advance industrial innovation and economic diversification across the wider Middle East and North Africa region .



ACHEMA Middle East will serve as a key regional hub for sectors critical to industrial development and transformation, including process machinery and equipment, engineering & asset lifecycle solutions, hydrogen & green tech, process automation, digitalisation & industry 4.0 solutions, pharmaceutical manufacturing & bioprocessing, and lab, quality control & analytics . By providing a platform to showcase the latest equipment, engineering solutions, and sustainable technologies, the event will support the regional drive for localisation, sustainability , and technological advancement .



As Saudi Arabia prepares to host this influential event, ACHEMA Middle East is set to promote collaboration and partnerships across the GCC and MENA region, aligning with national development strategies, including Vision 2030 and similar industrial initiatives taking place in neighbouring countries. The event will play a central role in driving investment and innovation in process industries, contributing to broader economic diversification efforts across the region.



Reflecting strong regional and international interest, the event is expected to welcome around 400 international exhibitors and will feature a comprehensive congress programme, providing opportunities for regional and international industry leaders, policymakers, and technical experts to exchange insights, showcase innovation, and address the challenges and opportunities shaping the sector.



Dr. Bjorn Mathes, CEO of DECHEMA Exhibitions , stated, "With Messe Frankfurt, we have found a strong partner who shares our vision of further expanding ACHEMA internationally, moving into new markets and adding new, future-oriented elements to our programme. Messe Frankfurt brings its vast expertise in the international trade show business and its worldwide network to the table. At the same time, we contribute our in-depth sector knowledge and technological expertise from the chemical, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry - not to mention the experience and community that comes from organising ACHEMA for over a hundred successful years. This opens up excellent opportunities for us to firmly establish ACHEMA Middle East and to reach a global audience there."



Wolfgang Marzin, CEO of Messe Frankfurt , added, "We are very proud that DECHEMA has been holding its leading event for the chemical industry at our Frankfurt base for 88 years. This is why we are especially pleased to join forces with DECHEMA in setting up ACHEMA Middle East and to launch this renowned brand in a whole new region."



As it makes its debut in 2026 , ACHEMA Middle East is set to become a key meeting point for advancing the industrial landscape of the GCC and MENA region, promoting cross-border cooperation, and reinforcing the region's position as a growing hub for process industry innovation.



Find out more at: achema-middle-east . Background information on Messe Frankfurt: messefrankfurt .