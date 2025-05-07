Transfer Pricing Expert Andrew O'brien-Penney Joins The Brattle Group As Principal

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Specializing in transfer pricing for multinational companies, Mr. O'Brien-Penney provides economic and financial analyses for high-stakes disputes, including multi-billion-dollar tax controversies. He has experience working closely with tax controversy attorneys and corporate tax professionals to help defend transfer pricing positions in interactions with US and foreign tax authorities. Mr. O'Brien-Penney has experience in all stages of tax controversies, from audit to administrative appeals to litigation, as well as with alternative dispute resolution proceedings, such as advance pricing agreements and mutual agreement procedures.

"We are thrilled to have Andrew on board to join our growing Chicago office. His extensive tax advisory and corporate finance expertise will enhance our capabilities supporting clients in increasingly complex tax disputes," said Torben Voetmann, Brattle President & Principal.

In addition to his advisory work, which has focused on the technology, healthcare, and financial services industries, Mr. O'Brien-Penney has prepared expert reports and supported testifying experts in the US and Europe on a number of non-public transfer pricing proceedings in various venues. A frequent speaker and writer, he also previously taught the transfer pricing course at the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

"Brattle is known for the expertise and collaboration that each of its professionals brings to the table to provide clear, independent analysis of each issue," said Mr. O'Brien-Penney. "I'm excited to join such an esteemed group of colleagues, employing my advisory experience in preparing expert reports and testifying, and growing the firm's Tax Controversy & Transfer Pricing practice."

Prior to joining Brattle, Mr. O'Brien-Penney was a Principal Economist at an international law firm, where he led the North America transfer pricing sub-practice. Previously, he worked in the transfer pricing practice of a Big Four accounting firm.

To learn more about Mr. O'Brien-Penney, please see his full bio at .

