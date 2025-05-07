City Of Valparaiso, IN Invests In The Future Of Public Works With Opengov

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CITY OF VALPARAISO, IN, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After navigating challenges with its on-premise system, including real-time delays in updating assets and paper-based work order processes, the City of Valparaiso, IN sought a modern solution to increase efficiency and reliability. The City found the long-term partner it needed in OpenGov, the leader in cloud software purpose-built for local government.Located in Northwest Indiana, the City of Valparaiso has worked diligently to serve its growing community despite operational roadblocks like outdated software integrations, manual work tracking, and limited reporting access. Leaders prioritized finding a solution with seamless GIS and fleet integration, mobile field access, and role-based security for the entire team. OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management stood out for its ability to bring these capabilities together in one easy-to-use, cloud-based platform with unlimited user access.With the implementation of OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management, Valparaiso is preparing for a new era of responsive, data-driven public works. Field crews will be able to complete work orders, update assets, and conduct inspections directly from mobile devices, reducing redundant data entry and allowing office staff to focus on long-term planning rather than paperwork. Plus, with improved visibility into real-time asset status, departments like Fire and Public Works can act faster and safer in critical moments.OpenGov is the leader in AI-enabled software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 2,000 communities across the United States. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement & contract management, tax & revenue collection, budgeting and performance, and financial management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov platform empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust in the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov .

