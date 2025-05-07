DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Davita, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at DaVita, Inc. ("DaVita"). DaVita learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about April 12, 2025. To join this case, go HERE .

DaVita, Inc.

DaVita is a healthcare company that provides dialysis treatment for chronic and end-stage kidney diseases. With hundreds of outpatient clinics in the U.S. and internationally, the company serves over 280,000 patients annually and offers support services like lab testing and transplant management.

What happened?

On or around April 12, 2025, DaVita experienced a ransomware attack that led to the encryption of portions of its network. The company disclosed this incident through an SEC filing. DaVita initiated an investigation, which is still ongoing. The Interlock ransomware group has claimed responsibility for the attack and has begun to leak some of the exfiltrated data.

What type of information was stolen?

DaVita has been unable to provide confirmation on the types of data involved.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning DaVita, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the DaVita data breach.

