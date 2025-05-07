LUV Car Wash Expands Presence In Los Angeles Market With Latest Acquisition

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LUV Car Wash expands in LA with its 77th location, acquiring Inglewood Express Car Wash to offer more modern, high-quality washes across the region.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LUV Car Wash (LUV Car Wash) is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Inglewood Express Car Wash, marking a significant step in the company's expansion within the Los Angeles market. This acquisition brings the total number of LUV Car Wash locations to 77 nationwide.

"Our continued growth in the Los Angeles market is a key part of our strategy to provide more convenient, high-quality wash locations for our customers," said Darren Skarecky, CEO of LUV Car Wash. "We LUV the Inglewood area, a vibrant city within Los Angeles, and feel it's right in the heart of our expansion plans. We are excited to modernize this new location and make it a valuable amenity for the community."

LUV Car Wash has been transforming older car washes into state-of-the-art facilities, enhancing the customer experience and adding value to the neighborhoods they serve.

The seller, Farad Simab, who has previously sold two other locations to LUV Car Wash, commented, "Working with the LUV Car Wash team has been a seamless and positive experience. They are truly dedicated to elevating each location they acquire."

With this new acquisition, LUV Car Wash continues to solidify its footprint in the Los Angeles market, providing customers with more accessible and high-quality car wash options.

