OUTLANDISH PARTNERS WITH MINDGRUVEMACARTA TO EXPAND GLOBAL FOOTPRINT TO BRAZIL

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Outlandish, a global leader in live shopping and social commerce, is officially expanding into Brazil through a strategic partnership with MindgruveMacarta , a global performance marketing, retail media, and data-tech company. The collaboration provides brands with a seamless entry into TikTok Shop Brazil, offering end-to-end support as demand for live, shoppable content accelerates across Latin America's largest market.

"Brazil represents a dynamic and rapidly evolving social commerce landscape, and the upcoming launch of TikTok Shop is creating a major opportunity for brands to connect with Brazilian consumers," said William August, Founder and CEO of Outlandish. "Partnering with MindgruveMacarta ensures that we're bringing best-in-class expertise across performance marketing, advanced analytics, and localization to help brands succeed in this exciting new frontier."

With offices in São Paulo and Mexico City, MindgruveMacarta brings deep regional experience and an established track record of helping top global brands like 3M, JBL, and Duracell expand in Latin America. Together, Outlandish and MindgruveMacarta will support brands with a full suite of services - including content production, local influencer activations, fulfillment and logistics, compliance, and advertising - all customized for Brazil's fast-moving social commerce space.

"As TikTok Shop prepares to go live in Brazil, brands need a partner who understands the intersection of commerce, culture, and content," said Carlos Corona , Chief Growth Officer at MindgruveMacarta. "We saw that play out firsthand in Mexico, where our collaboration with Outlandish led to the most successful TikTok live shopping event in the country to date. We're bringing that same momentum and proven approach to Brazil."

This partnership builds on Outlandish's broader global expansion and follows the company's successful entry into Mexico earlier this year. Building on this entry into South America, Outlandish's expansion plans also target European and Asian markets later this year.

About Outlandish

Founded in 2018 with support from The Dodo Group, a diversified investment firm led by brothers Michael and Jason Dodo, Outlandish is a global leader in live shopping and social commerce, helping brands, creators, and celebrities connect with audiences through immersive, real-time experiences. With a strong presence on platforms like TikTok and partnerships with leading global brands, Outlandish is shaping the future of retail by integrating digital and traditional shopping in new and exciting ways.

About MindgruveMacarta

MindgruveMacarta is a global performance marketing, retail media and data-tech company created from the merger of Mindgruve, Macarta and Icon Commerce. The agency is comprised of strategists, creatives, media and marketplace experts, data scientists, and engineers driven by one common purpose - accelerate business growth through data-driven marketing, creative, and commerce. With over 300 experts across the globe, MindgruveMacarta's teams provide integrated performance marketing and retail media solutions for global brands.

