Altnovel And 3Iq Launch Middle East's First Multi-Strategy Digital Assets Fund, Altnovel Digital Access Portfolio (ADAP)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- - ADAP is the first multi-strategy digital assets fund to launch in the Middle East.

- Based and regulated in the UAE, AltNovel is a leading provider of alternative investment opportunities to accredited investors.

- 3iQ is a globally established digital asset investment manager with expertise in offering actively managed digital asset funds and exchange traded products (ETP).

AltNovel, the Abu Dhabi-based private markets platform regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), is pleased to announce that it has partnered with 3iQ, the global digital asset investment manager, to launch the AltNovel Digital Access Portfolio, the first ever digital asset Multi-Strategy Fund in the Middle East.

- ADAP is a multi-strategy portfolio of alpha-oriented digital asset hedge funds that seek to deliver high absolute returns with a reduced correlation to traditional assets and hedge funds.

- The fund seeks improved risk-adjusted returns versus other assets such as Bitcoin, stocks and other digital assets.

- It aims to deliver lower volatility and drawdowns relative to long-only digital assets targeting annualized returns of over 20% and mitigating drawdowns to as low as 2.4%.

Designed for professional qualified investors, the fund will combine 3iQ's expertise in digital asset management with AltNovel's innovative portfolio structuring, to offer a diversified and balanced exposure to this rapidly growing asset class.

With its strategic location in ADGM, Abu Dhabi's international financial center, AltNovel serves as a bridge between global investment opportunities and regional private wealth, democratizing private markets through technology.

“This partnership is a milestone for AltNovel as we continue to focus on bringing high quality investment solutions to private investors in the GCC from our home in the ADGM,” said Stergios Voskopoulos, CEO of AltNovel.“Digital assets represent the next frontier in portfolio diversification, and this collaboration with a sector leader like 3iQ aligns with our commitment to offering forward institutional-grade, highly customizable digital asset investment opportunities tailored to their evolving needs.”

3iQ's leadership echoed this sentiment:“The United Arab Emirates is at the forefront of financial innovation and robust digital assets regulation. As part of our global expansion plan, we are excited to partner with AltNovel to bring our expertise in risk management and digital asset strategies to the region. We are seeing an increasing demand for institutional risk-managed solutions,” said Pascal St-Jean, President and CEO of 3iQ.

The fund will provide diversified exposure to digital asset investment strategies with the objective of reducing volatility while delivering superior returns. This partnership underscores the firms' shared belief in the potential of digital assets to transform the global financial landscape.

About AltNovel

AltNovel was founded in 2023 and focuses on providing alternative investment solutions tailored for accredited investors. The firm's approach is built on delivering transparent, curated opportunities in private markets, emphasizing diversification and sustainable returns. For more information, visit .

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum ETP's boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. In 2024, Monex Group, a leading Japanese financial group, took a majority stake in 3iQ. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.

