Composabl Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Company Of The Year Award For Transforming Industrial Automation With Its Modern Artificial Intelligence Platform

Composabl democratizes artificial intelligence (AI) with its groundbreaking no-code platform, enabling businesses to create intelligent, adaptable AI agents that substantially enhance operational efficiency and decision-making.

SAN ANTONIO, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the autonomous AI market and, based on its findings, recognizes Composabl with the 2024 Global Company of the Year Award. Composabl is a trailblazer in the industrial automation AI market, delivering businesses with an innovative, no-code platform that empowers engineers to develop and deploy intelligent AI agents without extensive coding expertise.

Composabl's highly differentiated platform leverages machine teaching (ML) and large language models (LLMs) to create AI-driven agents capable of handling complex and real-world industrial tasks. Composabl's intuitive, no-code Agent Builder Studio allows engineers and subject matter experts (SMEs) to codify their knowledge into reliable AI-driven agents, significantly reducing the industrial automation skill gap.

Its platform's high interoperability with existing enterprise applications empowers companies worldwide to enhance their automation strategies without overhauling their infrastructure. It ensures seamless compatibility with industrial control systems and cloud platforms, enabling businesses to confidently transition to autonomous AI, minimizing disruption while maximizing operational gains. This forward-looking strategy makes Composbl a best-in-class global company that outperforms its closest competitors.

"The company's industrial automation AI agents are ushering in a new era in industrial automation. By empowering engineers to create intelligent, adaptable agents without extensive coding, the company democratizes AI in the industrial space and paves the way for unprecedented operational efficiency," said Karthik Sundaram, industrial research director at Frost & Sullivan.

Composabl's unrivaled leadership in autonomous AI relies on its remarkable ability to tackle critical industry challenges, including talent shortages, operational inefficiencies, and the limitations of traditional automation systems. Additionally, the platform's multi-agent orchestration capabilities facilitate deploying AI-driven solutions that adapt to dynamic industrial conditions, enhancing overall throughput and business efficiency.

The platform also integrates multiple AI capabilities, including ML for perception, reinforcement learning for execution, and LLMs for natural language interaction, creating a highly versatile AI ecosystem capable of real-time decision-making. As a result, this innovative approach dramatically accelerates AI adoption across industries by bridging the gap between human expertise and AI-driven automation, solidifying Composabl's position as a leader in the intelligent automation space.

"The synergy between human expertise and AI capabilities offered by Composabl's platform are set to revolutionize complex industrial processes. This breakthrough will not only optimize operations and reduce costs but also unlock new realms of innovation previously unattainable in the industrial sector," noted Samantha Fisher, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Ashley Shreve

Marketing Coordinator - Best Practices Recognition

[email protected]

About Composabl

Composabl is a leading innovator in industrial AI and automation. Built by engineers for engineers, Composabl enables enterprises to enhance operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and increase productivity through AI-powered automation. The platform is designed to deliver real-time intelligence to industrial operations through its runtime features, enabling AI deployment in complex, real-world environments.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Company: Composabl, Inc.

Person: Larkin McGowan

Email: [email protected]

Website: Frost & Sullivan

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In href="" class="btnCustom">GET STARTED