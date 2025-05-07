Michigan Ross Executive Education Launches The Board Director Program In Collaboration With Emeritus

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to PwC, 64 percent of corporate directors say their strategy is now tied to ESG issues, and 63 percent believe their board could be more impactful by anticipating disruption better. The Board Director Program addresses this need by empowering leaders with the skills to navigate boardroom dynamics, uphold regulatory compliance, and drive sustainable growth strategies.

"Board members must possess a combination of strategic insights, governance expertise, and ethical frameworks to effectively steer organizations forward," says Mike Barger, faculty director of the Board Director Program and assistant clinical professor of business administration at Michigan Ross. "Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of corporate governance, financial acumen, and ESG initiatives, preparing them to step up to this critical role with confidence."

The Board Director Program blends live online sessions with an immersive five-day on-campus module at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI. Participants will engage in interactive discussions led by world-renowned faculty and seasoned board members while analyzing real-world case studies and refining their decision-making skills through hands-on simulations. Upon completion, participants will be awarded a verified digital certificate from Michigan Ross Executive Education.

"The Board Director Program prepares executives to make informed decisions that align with organizational goals, stakeholder expectations, and evolving business trends. This skill set is more important than ever with rapidly changing market and regulatory conditions," says Mike Malefakis, president of university partnerships at Emeritus. "We are excited to collaborate with Michigan Ross Executive Education to deliver this innovative program."

About the University of Michigan

Founded in 1817, the University of Michigan is a premier public research institution recognized for academic excellence and transformative research. With a strong alumni network and interdisciplinary collaboration, Michigan remains one of the top-ranked public universities in the United States. For more information, visit .

About Michigan Ross Executive Education

The Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan is a diverse learning community grounded in the principle that business can be an extraordinary vehicle for positive change in today's dynamic global economy. Through thought and action, members of the Ross community drive change and innovation that improve business and society. A Financial Times global Top 10 provider, Michigan Ross Executive Education helps individuals and organizations around the world find business solutions through exceptional learning experiences based on innovative research with tangible impact. Through a diverse array of programs for individuals and dynamic customized solutions for organizations, Michigan Ross has served more than 20,000 global executives with over 95 countries represented.

For more information, visit .

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organizations, and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 350,000 individuals across more than 80 countries. For more information, please visit .

