AI For Sales And Marketing Market Analysis And Global Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Convergence Of AR And AI Fuel Opportunities For Immersive Product Demonstrations
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|421
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$57.99 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$240.58 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|32.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Development of Explainable AI Models Allows Sales Teams to Understand and Articulate Need for Specific Recommendations Emergence of Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Techniques Enabled Marketers to Extract Insights from Customer Data while Maintaining Compliance Evolution of Real-Time Processing Capabilities Allowed AI Systems to Analyze and Respond to Customer Interactions Instantly
Restraints
- AI Struggles to Interpret Complex Human Emotions and Nuanced Buyer Intent Despite Advances in Sentiment Analysis AI-Generated Sales Outreach Often Lacks Authenticity Needed for High-Conversion Engagement Shortage of Marketing Professionals Who Understand AI Capabilities and Marketing Principles to Create Knowledge Gap
Opportunities
- Convergence of Augmented Reality and AI to Create Opportunities for Immersive Product Demonstrations Adapting to Individual Customer Preferences Multimodal AI Models Open New Possibilities for Creating Dynamic Video Content That Adapts in Real Time to Viewer Engagement Metrics Integration of Quantum Computing with AI Marketing Systems to Enable Real-Time Optimization of Complex, Multi-Channel Campaigns
Challenges
- Rise of Synthetic Data and AI-Generated Personas to Affect Distinction Between Genuine Customer Behavior and Artificial Interactions AI Struggles to Generate Truly Personalized Marketing Content That Resonates with Diverse Audiences AI-Driven Lead Scoring Systems Often Misinterpret Buyer Intent, Leading to Inaccurate Prioritization
Case Studies
- Conceptsales Reduced Video Production Costs by 66% with Synthesia's AI-Powered Solution Deltic Group Transformed Customer Interactions and Boosted Revenue with IBM Watsonx Assistant Ulrich Boosted Lead Conversion and Customer Engagement with Drift's Bionic Chatbots Leica Geosystems Increased Lead Conversions by 300% with Conversica's AI Assistant Gecko Hospitality Automated 90% of Customer Service with Tidio's AI-Powered Chatbots
Company Profiles
- IBM Nvidia Google Microsoft Aws Salesforce Oracle Adobe SAP Sprout Social Openai Hootsuite Zoho Dialpad Gong.Io Brand24 Hubspot 6Sense Palantir Technologies Khoros Sprinklr Aichat People.AI Copy.AI Moveworks Outreach H20.AI Synthesia Jasper Writesonic Salesloft Zapier Heygen Conversica Relevance AI Veloxy Cognism Lavender Clari Tidio Writer Seamless.AI Creatio Lately.AI Regie.AI
