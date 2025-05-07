Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AI For Sales And Marketing Market Analysis And Global Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Convergence Of AR And AI Fuel Opportunities For Immersive Product Demonstrations


2025-05-07 09:45:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI for Sales and Marketing market is forecasted to grow from USD 57.99 billion in 2025 to USD 240.58 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 32.9%. Key growth drivers include a surge in demand for automation, personalized customer engagement, and data-driven insights. Though challenges such as high costs and privacy concerns exist, advancements in NLP and machine learning are optimizing lead generation and customer segmentation. Sales agents software is predicted to capture the largest market share, while chatbots and conversational marketing tools lead in growth rate. While Asia Pacific shows rapid expansion, North America dominates with major AI providers. Key players include IBM, Microsoft, Google, and Salesforce.

Dublin, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI for Sales and Marketing Market by Offering (CRM, Chatbots, AI Agents, Digital Marketing, CDP), Application (Content Marketing, Sentiment Analysis, Predictive Analytics, CX), Technology (ML, NLP, Generative AI) and End User - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI for sales and marketing market is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating an increase from USD 57.99 billion in 2025 to USD 240.58 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.9% during this peri

This expansion is driven by a surge in demand for automation, personalized customer engagement, and data-driven insights. These elements enhance lead generation, customer segmentation, and predictive analytics, optimizing sales strategies and improving marketing ROI. The integration of NLP and machine learning advancements has enabled the deployment of intelligent chatbots, recommendation systems, and sentiment analysis. However, challenges such as high implementation costs, data privacy issues, and integration problems with legacy systems pose barriers to adoption. Concerns about job displacement and ethical implications of AI usage also hinder market growth.

Sales agents software type is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The AI-driven sales agent software segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, owing to the increasing utilization of AI tools that enhance productivity, automate repetitive tasks, and improve customer interactions. With AI-powered sales assistants using machine learning and predictive analytics, businesses can access real-time insights, optimize lead scoring, and personalize outreach, which ultimately boosts conversion rates. Businesses are investing in AI-enabled CRM and virtual assistants to streamline their sales processes and decision-making. Furthermore, the growing demand for AI-driven chatbots, automated follow-ups, and sales forecasting solutions cements the prominence of AI-powered sales agents as a growth catalyst in the market.
Chatbots & conversational marketing tools software type will have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

Chatbots and conversational marketing tools are anticipated to claim substantial market share due to their widespread implementation in enhancing customer engagement, automating interactions, and improving lead conversion. Industries utilize AI-driven chatbots for round-the-clock customer support, personalized recommendations, and smooth communication across multiple channels. The integration of NLP and machine learning empowers chatbots to deliver human-like responses, thereby enhancing customer experience and loyalty. Moreover, the rise of messaging platforms, voice assistants, and self-service solutions have amplified demand. Their cost-effectiveness and scalability, combined with their ability to streamline marketing and sales workflows, secure their dominant market position.
Asia Pacific's to witness rapid AI for sales and marketing growth fueled by innovation and emerging technologies, while North America leads in market size

The Asia Pacific is set to experience the fastest growth in the AI for sales and marketing sector, driven by rapid digital transformation, increasing AI investments, and widespread automation adoption across industries. Expanding e-commerce, augmented smartphone penetration, and increased government support for AI initiatives further stimulate market growth. Conversely, North America is slated to maintain the largest market share due to the presence of significant AI technology providers, high adoption rates of AI-driven CRM and marketing tools, and robust investments in AI R&D. The region's advanced infrastructure and early adoption of emerging technologies reinforce its market dominance.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 421
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $57.99 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $240.58 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.9%
Regions Covered Global


Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Development of Explainable AI Models Allows Sales Teams to Understand and Articulate Need for Specific Recommendations
  • Emergence of Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Techniques Enabled Marketers to Extract Insights from Customer Data while Maintaining Compliance
  • Evolution of Real-Time Processing Capabilities Allowed AI Systems to Analyze and Respond to Customer Interactions Instantly

Restraints

  • AI Struggles to Interpret Complex Human Emotions and Nuanced Buyer Intent Despite Advances in Sentiment Analysis
  • AI-Generated Sales Outreach Often Lacks Authenticity Needed for High-Conversion Engagement
  • Shortage of Marketing Professionals Who Understand AI Capabilities and Marketing Principles to Create Knowledge Gap

Opportunities

  • Convergence of Augmented Reality and AI to Create Opportunities for Immersive Product Demonstrations Adapting to Individual Customer Preferences
  • Multimodal AI Models Open New Possibilities for Creating Dynamic Video Content That Adapts in Real Time to Viewer Engagement Metrics
  • Integration of Quantum Computing with AI Marketing Systems to Enable Real-Time Optimization of Complex, Multi-Channel Campaigns

Challenges

  • Rise of Synthetic Data and AI-Generated Personas to Affect Distinction Between Genuine Customer Behavior and Artificial Interactions
  • AI Struggles to Generate Truly Personalized Marketing Content That Resonates with Diverse Audiences
  • AI-Driven Lead Scoring Systems Often Misinterpret Buyer Intent, Leading to Inaccurate Prioritization

Case Studies

  • Conceptsales Reduced Video Production Costs by 66% with Synthesia's AI-Powered Solution
  • Deltic Group Transformed Customer Interactions and Boosted Revenue with IBM Watsonx Assistant
  • Ulrich Boosted Lead Conversion and Customer Engagement with Drift's Bionic Chatbots
  • Leica Geosystems Increased Lead Conversions by 300% with Conversica's AI Assistant
  • Gecko Hospitality Automated 90% of Customer Service with Tidio's AI-Powered Chatbots

Company Profiles

  • IBM
  • Nvidia
  • Google
  • Microsoft
  • Aws
  • Salesforce
  • Oracle
  • Adobe
  • SAP
  • Sprout Social
  • Openai
  • Hootsuite
  • Zoho
  • Dialpad
  • Gong.Io
  • Brand24
  • Hubspot
  • 6Sense
  • Palantir Technologies
  • Khoros
  • Sprinklr
  • Aichat
  • People.AI
  • Copy.AI
  • Moveworks
  • Outreach
  • H20.AI
  • Synthesia
  • Jasper
  • Writesonic
  • Salesloft
  • Zapier
  • Heygen
  • Conversica
  • Relevance AI
  • Veloxy
  • Cognism
  • Lavender
  • Clari
  • Tidio
  • Writer
  • Seamless.AI
  • Creatio
  • Lately.AI
  • Regie.AI

Attachment

  • AI for Sales and Marketing Market
