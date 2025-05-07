Digital Ally Receives Positive Listing Determination From Nasdaq

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)today reported that by decision dated May 1, 2025, the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the“Panel”) granted the Company's request for continued listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”). The Company's continued listing on Nasdaq is subject to, among other conditions, the Company's compliance with certain criteria for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, namely the $2.5 million stockholders' equity requirement by May 20, 2025, and the $1.00 bid price requirement by June 6, 2025, and the Company's continued compliance with all other applicable listing criteria through September 2, 2025.

The Company continues to diligently work to evidence compliance with all applicable criteria for continued listing on Nasdaq and timely satisfy the terms of the Panel's decision. There can be no assurance, however, that the Company will be able to do so.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, are engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, event production and jet chartering. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.

