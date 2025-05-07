Avia Launches First-Ever Mom's Week In Solitaire Clash To Honor Moms During A Week Of Joy, Connection, And Community

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The weeklong celebration will feature in-game updates, heartfelt wish-grants, influencerlivestreams, giveaways and an LA local collab with Xing Fu Tang

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avia, leader in skill-based mobile gaming, today announced the launch of its first-ever "Mom's Week" on Solitaire Clash, the company's top-charting app. The initiative features a week full of activities designed to celebrate and honor moms for more than just one day. The campaign – which is one of the first in the gaming industry, will run from May 10 to 17 and bring together Avia's vibrant community of moms who make up a significant part of Solitaire Clash's player base. Through a mix of in-game updates, giveaways, and in-person events, Mom's Week will give back to Avia players looking for a way to connect and celebrate moms this year.

Avia Mom's Week Key Visual

Mom's Week activities are free to participate in, and open to new and existing Solitaire Clash players. Highlights include:

To celebrate Mom's Week in-app, Solitaire Clash, will unveil in-app limited-edition customized rewards for players who log in each day, starting May 10. Rewards include themed cards, tables and avatar frames. Players who upload screenshots of their in-game login event page with these customizations under Avia's official campaign Facebook posts will be eligible to receive exclusive recognition and surprise perks.Going beyond digital prizes, Avia's "Mom's Wish List" initiative invites players to share dreams that the team will make a reality for five lucky moms. Whether it be a much-needed spa, a dream makeover or even a solo trip to a bucket list destination, heartfelt submissions will be reviewed and hand selected to be fulfilled, bringing meaningful moments to moms across the country. Players can enter via a Google Form shared with the Solitaire Clash player base, and winners will be announced on May 18. To be considered, players will need to download the app and keep an eye out for the form, which will be shared on Avia's Facebook on May 5th.To foster Solitaire Clash's community of mothers, the team is partnering with popular mom content creators for a special Mom's Week livestream. During the event, attendees can enjoy real-time gameplay, stories from the influencers and exclusive giveaways from top tech and beauty brands. The event will shed light on the ways games like Solitaire Clash offer moms a much-needed break, while fostering connection with other mothers. Players recruitment for the event will begin on May 2nd, and the livestream will take place on May 11.Taking the celebration offline, Avia is collaborating with Xing Fu Tang, a well-known multinational bubble tea chain, to encourage mothers in the local SoCal area to treat themselves to boba for a chance to win big prizes and giveaways. On-site raffles will give attendees the chance to win an iPhone and other home appliances, beauty products and giftcards. The flash pop-up will take place on May 17 from 1pm to 5pm (1468 E Valley Blvd, Alhambra, CA 91801).

"So many of our most passionate and loyal players are moms, and their impact deserves more than just a single day of recognition," said Vickie Chen, CEO of Avia. "At Avia, we're committed to being a customer-first brand - one that listens to our players, uplifts their voices, and creates real moments of connection both in-game and beyond. With Mom's Week, we wanted to celebrate the heart of our community in a way that's joyful, personal, and deeply meaningful. We hope this campaign brings a little extra happiness to moms nationwide and reflects the appreciation they truly deserve."

Since it was founded in 2017, Avia has garnered several prestigious awards, highlighting innovation and quality gaming experiences, including 'Most Innovative Mobile Skill-Based Gaming Company' by the Corporate Excellence Awards, Pocket7Games recognized as 'Mobile Web & App of the Year - Games' by the American Best in Business Awards, and several Avia titles - including the most recent winners Bubble Buzz, 8 Ball Strike, and Bingo Clash - recognized as 'Best Mobile Game' by the NYX Game Awards. To learn more about Mom's Week, please visit Avia's Facebook page. To begin participating in the celebration, download Solitaire Clash in the App Store .

About Avia

Avia is the go-to destination for casual mobile gaming entertainment and is the publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform, and other individual apps including "Bingo Clash," "Bingo Tour'' and "Solitaire Clash." Quick to play and win, Avia mobile games are designed for players of all skill levels, from casual gamers to hardcore enthusiasts. Avia gaming offerings include 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and joint account system, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casual puzzle, action, card and strategy games. Avia is committed to providing an inclusive platform for players to have fun playing their favorite titles.

SOURCE Avia

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED