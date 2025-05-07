Super League Announces Cost Structure Reductions Amid Drive Towards Profitability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company restructures executive compensation and reduces headcount to lower operating costs by approximately 30%

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the“Company”), a leader in engaging audiences through playable media, content, and experiences, announced today an update on the Company's efforts to significantly reduce its costs structure through a 35% workforce reduction and restructuring of management compensation. The measures, effective primarily as of April 14, 2025 and May 1st, 2025, respectively, are expected to reduce fiscal year operating costs by approximately $2.7 million through December 31, 2025, which should help the Company reach its targeted goal of being EBITDA positive in Q4 2025.

“On the heels of our recent accretive acquisition of Supersocial in support of business expansion, today's announcement reinforces our commitment to streamlining the company's cost structure towards the goal of achieving profitability as quickly as possible,” commented Matt Edelman, CEO and President of Super League.“While always challenging to part ways with valued members of our team, these necessary cost reductions taken together with our strategic realignment and industry consolidation trends position us well to capture key long-term growth opportunities inherent in connecting brands with massive consumer audiences through playable media.”

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining how brands connect with consumers through the power of playable media. The Company provides global brands with ads, content, and experiences that are not only seen - they're played, felt, and remembered - within mobile games and the world's largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technology, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League is a one-of-a-kind partner for brands looking to stand out in culture, spark loyalty, and drive meaningful impact. In a world where attention is earned, Super League makes brands relevant - by making them playable. For more information, visit superleague.com .

