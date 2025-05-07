Jack.Org Appoints New President And Chief Executive Officer

Photo Caption: Michael Braithwaite joins Jack.org as President and CEO on June 16

TORONTO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- is thrilled to announce the appointment of Michael Braithwaite (he/him) as its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Michael is a seasoned not-for-profit leader who brings over 30 years of experience in advancing social impact initiatives across the housing and youth services sectors. His unique expertise in organizational leadership, strategic implementation, community partnerships, and fundraising will help deliver on its critical mission to improve the mental health of young people in communities across Canada.

Michael has a long history of building solutions that improve the lives of vulnerable and underserved communities. As the CEO of Blue Door, one of Canada's leading housing and homelessness service organizations, he led the creation of social programs to provide job training and pathways to meaningful employment to prevent homelessness; he worked closely with partners and funders to develop six new supportive housing projects across the Greater Toronto Area, including the region's first supportive housing program for 2SLGBTQ+ youth; and he grew the organization's capacity to serve more communities, expanding its programs to Durham, Peel, Niagara, and Halifax.

Previously, Michael served as CEO of Raising the Roof, where he launched a national program to transform underutilized properties into affordable housing. Prior to that, as the Executive Director of 360°kids, he led the development of several innovative programs for youth, including an anti-human trafficking program; Nightstop, a community-based initiative that provides safe housing for youth at risk of experiencing homelessness; and iGrad, a classroom-based education program to help youth complete high school.

Michael's leadership at Blue Door earned recognition from the Chamber of Commerce with an award for excellence in Leadership in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. He was also awarded the King Charles III Medal in 2024 for his outstanding work in community service.

“Michael brings a wealth of experience and integrity to the role, and we are so pleased to welcome a leader who demonstrates such knowledge, experience, and deep commitment to youth and vulnerable people,” says Zach Pendley, Board Chair of .“We have every confidence that and young people in Canada are in capable and compassionate hands with Michael at the helm.”

“We live in a world where access to mental healthcare remains inequitable, particularly for youth,” says Braithwaite.“It is an honour to join the team to continue its vital work to ensure youth have the mental health support they need to thrive. I am grateful to the team and our brilliant youth leaders for their commitment, passion, and hard work to make true change happen. I look forward to working with them, as well as with our donors, partners, and funders, to build accessible pathways to the mental health youth need to thrive.”

Michael will join the organization on June 16, 2025.

As the need for urgent action for youth mental health grows, Michael's deep sector experience, commitment to equity, and record of developing programs that drive meaningful change will help ensure that all young people in Canada have access to the mental health education and support they need to thrive.

