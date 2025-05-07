Genesis Model Context Protocol Server Enables AI-Driven Automation And Innovation In Financial Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON and NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Global launched a Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server to govern how AI agents interface with software built with the Genesis Application Platform.

MCP is an open protocol that standardizes how software applications provide context to LLMs. Excitement for MCP is growing in the financial sector as firms see its potential to amplify the utility and value of their software investments.

"It's widely accepted that AI is set to transform the financial industry. But to unlock its full potential, firms need more than just smart models – they need smart software infrastructure,” said Stephen Murphy, CEO and co-founder of Genesis Global.“Enabling AI agents to safely interface with applications is a powerful opportunity for innovation through intelligent integrations and helps users get more horsepower from existing technologies. Our MCP Server is the latest example of AI becoming fundamental to our platform.”

The Genesis MCP Server is a controlled gateway that makes Genesis applications discoverable to a firm's AI tools and enables selective AI-driven actions within the application.

By design, the Genesis Application Platform provides guardrails to make AI a predictable and compliant actor within the platform and, by extension, clients' technology ecosystems. Application owners have complete control over the Genesis MCP Server and can specify which application functions AI agents can access. In addition, all interactions via the Genesis MCP Server can be subject to the same permissions and entitlements model as the underlying application. It also supports human-in-the-loop capabilities for people to approve AI actions.

“Just as REST enabled APIs to transform how software was deployed, MCP can help financial firms unlock new levels of innovation, connectivity and efficiency,” said Tej Sidhu, Chief Technology Officer at Genesis Global.“Our MCP Server gives users maximum control over how AI can interact with a Genesis application, enabling our clients to experiment and innovate without compromising the governance of their technology.”

The MCP Server empowers Genesis application users to be more innovative and productive by allowing them to:



Create complex business outcomes by combining operations from Genesis and other MCP-enabled applications

Extract Genesis application data and use LLMs to perform actions on it (e.g., summarize, aggregate, format, transform, etc.) Interact with an application from a conversational interface



The MCP Server is part of the high-performance runtime delivered by the Genesis Application Platform. It is an optional integration for all Genesis applications running on versions 8.11+ of Genesis.

Genesis applications do not need reconfiguration to operate with an MCP Server.

A short Genesis video shows the interplay between an AI agent, MCP Server and the connected application.

About Genesis Global

Genesis Global enables financial markets organizations to innovate at speed through its software application development platform and deep expertise in capital markets and financial services.

The Genesis platform is designed with flexibility and performance at its core, providing developers with the frameworks, integrations and components required to automate manual workflows, enhance legacy systems and build entirely new applications. Featuring a resilient, real-time service-oriented architecture, Genesis excels across the performance envelope of low-latency, high-throughput and high-scalability, powering mission-critical applications at the world's leading financial institutions.​

Strategically backed by Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Citi, Genesis Global has offices in London, New York, Miami, Charlotte, São Paulo, Dublin and Bengaluru.

