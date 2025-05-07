403
Panama City: Spain’S Strategic Investment Hub In Latin America
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Spanish executives rank Panama City among the top three Latin American cities for living and operating, according to a recent annual report by academic and corporate researchers.
Scoring 9 points, Panama City ties with Santiago de Chile , trailing Miami's 13 points, thanks to its superior connectivity, business-friendly environment, and perceived safety.
This positions Panama as a prime destination for Spanish investment in the region.
Panama's strategic location drives its appeal. The Panama Canal and modern ports and airports make it a vital link between North and South America.
Over 300 Spanish firms, active in infrastructure, energy, and finance, have invested heavily since 2009, securing over $10 billion in public contracts. These projects, including highways, metro systems, and renewable energy, employ thousands of Panamanians.
Legal reforms bolster Panama's attractiveness. Streamlined procedures, stronger investor protections, and arbitration mechanisms, backed by the EU–Central America Association Agreement, provide security for European businesses.
Additionally, Panama's 23 trade and investment treaties, alongside free-trade zones like Panamá Pacífico, offer tax incentives and cost reductions, making operations more profitable.
Panama's Infrastructure Boom
Major opportunities await Spanish investors. Infrastructure projects, such as the Potosí unlock new markets in water, agriculture, and transport sectors. The Potosí reservoir and rural road upgrades aim to boost productivity in Panama's interior.
New railway lines, an air-cargo terminal, and metro expansions signal robust growth in logistics. Tourism initiatives, including historic route restoration and community hospitality, attract hotel chains and cultural specialists.
However, challenges persist. High fiscal deficits, unemployment, and inequality threaten Panama's investment climate. Despite these hurdles, the country's dollarized economy, stable government, and global trading hub status maintain its edge.
Spanish investors see Panama as a reliable base for regional expansion, leveraging its infrastructure and incentives. Panama City 's rise as a Spanish investment hub reflects its unique blend of geography, policy, and opportunity.
As Spanish firms deepen their footprint, Panama solidifies its role as a mercantile powerhouse, connecting markets and driving economic growth across Ibero-America.
