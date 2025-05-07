As AI Accelerates Code Generation, OX Security Raises $60M To Focus Developers On The 5% Of Risks That Truly Matter

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The round, which brings OX's total funding to $94M, is led by DTCP, with participation from IBM Ventures, Microsoft, Swisscom Ventures, Evolution Equity and Team8

NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OX Security , a leader in Application Security, today announced $60 million in Series B funding. The round was led by DTCP, with participation from IBM Ventures, Microsoft, Swisscom Ventures, Evolution Equity Partners, and Team8. The company, which enables organizations to focus developers on the 5% of Application Security risks that matter, hit $10 million in sales and more than tripled its customer base over the past year.

Software development is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, driven both by AI-generated code and traditional human engineering. AI systems can produce clean-looking code at incredible speed, but often hide structural flaws that are difficult to detect. Meanwhile, conventional development continues to create complex systems that pose their own risks. This surge in software creation is overwhelming traditional Application Security (AppSec) tools, which flood teams with alerts but fail to identify which vulnerabilities pose real-world threats.

"As AI-generated code becomes the new normal, the risks it introduces are often hidden beneath seemingly innocuous code, flaws that traditional security tools are not built to detect," said Neatsun Ziv, CEO and Co-Founder of OX Security. "OX is pioneering agentic code review, powered by AI and enhanced with critical thinking modules that mimic the judgment of top security engineers. By continuously modeling risk across both AI and human-generated code, we identify and prioritize the vulnerabilities that actually matter."

OX's platform enables precise, evidence-based risk prioritization throughout the software development lifecycle, highlighting the real-world impact of vulnerabilities and empowering teams to focus exclusively on critical threats. By eliminating the noise of non-critical issues, OX dramatically improves organizations' risk posture while saving millions in wasted developer hours.

Today, OX is trusted by over 200 organizations , including Microsoft, IBM, eToro, and SoFi .

"Any security tool can find endless vulnerabilities and issue a nonstop stream of alerts," added Ziv. "We're here to tell you which specific vulnerabilities will actually get you breached – and make it painfully clear what to fix first. We built OX to solve the real AppSec problem: not finding issues, but knowing which ones matter. That's what gets buy-in from developers, that's what prevents breaches – and that's why the market is finally ready for change."

"OX is the precision blade that slices through the noise of endless vulnerabilities, empowering organizations to zero in on the critical 5% that truly matter," said Dean Shahar, Managing Director at DTCP. "This is a true paradigm shift – OX's code projection and precise prioritization finally deliver on the broken promises of legacy security tools, whose flood of alerts has become their Achilles' heel. As GenAI accelerates code creation beyond human scale, OX unifies fragmented AppSec solutions into a single, cohesive platform, delivering laser-sharp accuracy to secure the ever-expanding attack surface."

The new funding, which brings OX's total raised to $94 million, will be used to accelerate product innovation, expand the company's global footprint, and continue helping enterprises move from reactive security to measurable risk reduction.

About OX Security

OX Security is an Application Security Platform that enables evidence-based risk prioritization across the entire software development lifecycle - from design to runtime. Founded in 2021 by Neatsun Ziv and Lior Arzi in the wake of the SolarWinds attack, OX was built to cut through the noise of generic alerts and help teams focus on the 5% of risks that truly matter. Its proprietary technology assesses exploitability, reachability, and business impact, ensuring that critical vulnerabilities are addressed before they reach runtime.

