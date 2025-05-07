Legends Global Partners Launches New Real Estate Investment And Development Venture

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Firm Debuts with Over $100 Billion in Project Deals Worldwide

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends Global Partners (LGP) proudly announces its official launch today. The newly formed entity is jointly led by renowned real estate developer Scot Matteson of Matteson Capital, distinguished entrepreneur and founding member of Emaar Properties Farooq Arjomand of Arjomand Group, and visionary leader Paul Edalat of Vivera. With an impressive pipeline and deals exceeding $100 billion worldwide, the company is set to redefine large-scale development and investment opportunities globally, beginning in high-growth markets like Florida, Southern California, Hawaii, Michigan, Texas, New York, Italy, Mexico, UAE, Middle East and beyond.

“The launch of LGP represents a bold step forward for our organizations,” said Scot Matteson, President of Matteson Capital.“Our combined expertise, resources, and shared vision will enable us to pursue innovative, cutting-edge projects around the world that create meaningful and enduring value.”

LGP will pursue high-impact developments across a range of market sectors, drawing on Matteson Capital's proven expertise in delivering iconic, vertically integrated real estate projects; the Arjomand Group's expansive and diversified global portfolio; and Mr. Edalat's extensive international business network. This new partnership is committed to creating transformative, sustainable developments that elevate communities, push the boundaries of design and technology, and generate strong, long-term returns for investors. LGP will collaborate with some of the industry's most respected planning, design, and engineering firms including leading architecture firm AO, a long-standing partner of Matteson Capital and the design force behind visionary projects such as The Boardwalk at Bricktown in Oklahoma City.

“We are excited to join forces with Matteson Capital under the LGP banner,” remarked Arjomand, Founder and Chairman of Arjomand Group.“This partnership is a testament to our foundational commitment to pioneering developments and business ventures that contribute positively to communities around the globe,” added Paul Edalat, Founder and Chairman of Vivera.

The formation of LGP comes at a pivotal time, as international interest in U.S. real estate investment-particularly from the UAE, Middle East, and Asia-continues to accelerate. With strong global relationships and a deep track record of success through its founding partners, LGP is uniquely positioned to channel foreign investment into high-impact, strategically executed developments. The firm aims to serve as a trusted bridge between global capital and transformative real estate opportunities across the United States and beyond.

LGP is actively pursuing a diverse range of transformative projects that reflect the evolving demands of modern development. Many of the group's pursuits focus on large-scale, mixed-use destinations that seamlessly integrate entertainment, music, and sports venues, including partnerships with national and major league sports organizations. In addition, LGP is exploring forward-looking opportunities in the development of data centers and self-sustaining communities powered by cutting-edge green and clean energy initiatives, designed to operate independently of local power grids. These innovative projects are helping to define a new standard for experience-driven, sustainable communities-positioning them as the next great destinations that bring lasting benefits to cities, businesses, residents, and visitors alike.

About Scot Matteson

Scot Matteson, President and CEO of Matteson Capital, is a pioneering force in U.S. real estate development, known for delivering some of the nation's most iconic vertical projects and luxury developments. With a career defined by vision and innovation, Matteson brings to LGP a proven track record of executing large-scale developments that blend architectural ambition with cultural and environmental sensitivity. His diverse portfolio includes landmark projects such as The Boardwalk at Bricktown in Oklahoma City, World Center in Miami, The Sapphire Tower in San Diego, The Icon Hotel in Houston, and luxury developments like Aspen One and The Residences at Little Nell in Aspen, Colorado. With a forward-thinking approach and deep industry expertise, Matteson plays a key leadership role in shaping LGP's mission to deliver transformative, mixed-use destinations in dynamic markets.

About Farooq Arjomand

Farooq Arjomand brings decades of global business leadership and real estate expertise to LGP as a founding partner. As the Founder and Chairman of the Arjomand Group, he has led a diverse portfolio of ventures spanning real estate, finance, manufacturing, and aviation across the GCC, Asia, Europe, and the U.S. His distinguished career includes key leadership roles such as Chairman of DAMAC Properties and founding member of Emaar Properties PJSC-two of the Middle East's most prominent real estate developers. He also currently serves as Chairman of Reborn Coffee, Inc. and Reborn Global. With a background in banking from HSBC and a strong track record of founding and scaling international businesses, Arjomand brings deep insight, strategic vision, and global perspective to LPG's mission of delivering transformative, mixed-use developments worldwide.

About Paul Edalat

Paul Edalat is a visionary entrepreneur and industry disruptor with over 30 years of experience building and scaling companies across the health and wellness, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical sectors. As Chairman and CEO of Vivera Pharmaceuticals, he is recognized for his bold, future-focused leadership and unwavering commitment to innovation. In joining LGP, Edalat brings a sharp understanding of strategic growth, brand development, and operational excellence. His forward-thinking approach and proven ability to lead transformative ventures make him a valuable asset to the partnership-bringing a fresh perspective that is poised to redefine what's possible in mixed-use and community-centered development.

Media Inquiries:

Holly Jenvey

...

About Legends Global Partners:

Legends Global Partners is real estate investment and development venture formed by Scot Matteson of Matteson Capital, Farooq Arjomand of the Arjomand Group, and Paul Edalat of Founder and Chairman of Vivera Pharmaceutics. Backed by a robust global pipeline exceeding $100 billion, LGP is focused on delivering transformative, large-scale developments that integrate pioneering design, advanced technology, and sustainable practices. By uniting the complementary strengths of its founding partners, LGP aims to redefine the landscape of real estate and investment-creating lasting value for communities, investors, and stakeholders around the world.