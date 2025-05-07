Testsigma Announces Autonomous Testing Capabilities - Ushering In The Era Of Agentic AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Also announces new Test Management product, putting AI agents in the hands of QA teams

San Francisco, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Testsigma , the leading cloud-based testing platform, today introduced autonomous testing capabilities to its automation suite - powered by AI coworkers that collaborate with QA teams to simplify testing, speed up releases, and elevate software quality.

The company also unveiled a brand-new Test Management product designed to empower QA teams to work with autonomy, with the support of AI agents that assist in planning, executing, optimizing, and reporting test cycles.

With this launch, Testsigma becomes one of the first test automation platforms to offer end-to-end autonomous testing capabilities for both automation and manual testing teams, unifying workflows and accelerating quality at scale.





Testsigma Dashboard.

“We've always believed that testing should be accessible and intelligent. With this, we're taking a major leap forward - putting AI agents in the hands of every tester, not just automation engineers,” said Rukmangada Kandyala , Founder and CEO of Testsigma.“Manual and automated testing are no longer separate silos. With agentic testing, QA becomes a fast-moving discipline that can keep up with modern development speeds.”

pratheep-velicherla.jpg" title="Testsigma Founders L to R - Rajesh Reddy, Rukmangada Kandyala, Vikram Chaitanya P, Pratheep Velicherla.jpg" width="800" />



Testsigma Founders: (L to R) Rajesh Reddy, Rukmangada Kandyala, Vikram Chaitanya P and Pratheep Velicherla.

Autonomy for All QA Teams

Testsigma's AI-powered automation has already enabled hundreds of engineering teams to ship faster by generating and running test cases in plain English - no setup, no code required. Now, with the addition of its AI coworker Atto and a reimagined test management system, the platform becomes fully autonomous and inclusive.

For Automation Teams:

Atto is an AI coworker, mobilizing dozens of AI agents to autonomously generate tests from requirements, designs, code changes, and live applications. It runs tests at scale across browsers and devices, self-heals broken tests, analyzes failures, and surfaces actionable insights in real time. This approach integrates effortlessly into DevOps pipelines, enabling teams to test continuously and deliver reliable, high-quality software at speed.

For Manual Testing Teams:

The new Test Management product introduces agentic testing , where AI agents assist quality analysts throughout the testing lifecycle-analyzing requirements, generating test cases, executing test cases on the browser, tracking progress, surfacing gaps, and reporting bugs. It replaces decades-old test management tools, spreadsheets, and manual grunt work with intelligent, AI-assisted testing that's faster, smarter, and efficient.

Redefining the Role of AI in QA

While most AI testing tools are limited to generating code, Testsigma takes a fundamentally different approach. Its AI agents are purpose-built to work autonomously across the entire testing lifecycle-dramatically boosting tester productivity. By offloading repetitive and procedural tasks to AI, Testsigma frees testers, regardless of technical background, to focus on higher-value work: understanding customers, providing richer context to agents, and driving strategic quality initiatives.

“Development has accelerated rapidly, and testing speed is now non-negotiable. What Testsigma is launching with Agentic AI marks a true turning point.”, said Andrew Haitz, QA Engineer, Galactic Advisors.“We're excited about the decision-making and autonomous execution capabilities that Agentic AI brings. This is the kind of leap QA has been waiting for.”

About Testsigma

Testsigma is an agentic test automation platform powered by AI coworkers that work alongside QA teams to simplify testing, accelerate releases and improve quality across web, mobile, desktop, API, and applications like Salesforce and SAP.

At the core of Testsigma are Testsigma Copilot and Atto , an AI coworker for QA teams that mobilizes a team of AI agents to autonomously plan, design, develop, execute, maintain, and optimize tests. The platform also provides end-to-end agentic test management, powerful built-in features like visual testing, accessibility testing, cross-browser & cross-device testing, and seamless extensibility through 30+ native integrations and custom apps.

Used by Nestlé, KFC, DHL, Samsung, Cisco , and more, Testsigma empowers quality engineering teams to speed up their testing effortlessly, thus ensuring high-quality software delivery with confidence.

