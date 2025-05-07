403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AL ROSTAMANI COMMUNICATIONS RECOGNISED WITH E& RESILIENT PARTNER AWARD, ACHIEVES STRATEGIC PARTNER STATUS
(MENAFN- Fleishman Hillard) Al Rostamani Communications, a leading UAE systems integrator company and member of Al Rostamani Group, has been recognised by e& as Resilient Partner of the Year 2025 at the e& Annual Partner Recognition Awards. The ceremony, held at Hilton Yas Island in Abu Dhabi under the theme LIFE 2030, brought together e& leadership and more than 450 representatives from its global and regional partner network to celebrate innovation, performance, and sustainability.
This marks Al Rostamani Communications’ fourth consecutive recognition at the e& Partner Awards, following Appreciation Awards in 2022, 2023, and 2024. The 2025 Resilient Partner Award falls under e&’s strategic partner category, typically reserved for global technology leaders, highlighting Al Rostamani Communications’ consistent delivery and its growing role as a key partner to e&.
Youssef Fawaz, General Manager of Al Rostamani Communications, commented:
“This recognition reflects the strategic importance of our collaboration with e& and reinforces the value of long-term alignment in delivering critical technology infrastructure and strengthens our credibility in supporting digital transformation efforts of our clients and highlights the relevance of local expertise in a fast-evolving technology landscape.”
GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, LOCAL EXPERTISE
Al Rostamani Communications plays a key role in delivering secure, scalable, and mission-critical technology solutions aligned with the country’s transformation priorities. As the UAE advances its digital strategy, recognition of a home-grown technology service provider at this level highlights the increasing value of local delivery, regional expertise, and market-specific knowledge in delivering scalable, high impact technology solutions.
This latest recognition follows Al Rostamani Communications’ recent award from Huawei as Best Customer Satisfaction Partner of the Year in the UAE, reinforcing its reputation across both regional and global technology ecosystems.
This marks Al Rostamani Communications’ fourth consecutive recognition at the e& Partner Awards, following Appreciation Awards in 2022, 2023, and 2024. The 2025 Resilient Partner Award falls under e&’s strategic partner category, typically reserved for global technology leaders, highlighting Al Rostamani Communications’ consistent delivery and its growing role as a key partner to e&.
Youssef Fawaz, General Manager of Al Rostamani Communications, commented:
“This recognition reflects the strategic importance of our collaboration with e& and reinforces the value of long-term alignment in delivering critical technology infrastructure and strengthens our credibility in supporting digital transformation efforts of our clients and highlights the relevance of local expertise in a fast-evolving technology landscape.”
GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, LOCAL EXPERTISE
Al Rostamani Communications plays a key role in delivering secure, scalable, and mission-critical technology solutions aligned with the country’s transformation priorities. As the UAE advances its digital strategy, recognition of a home-grown technology service provider at this level highlights the increasing value of local delivery, regional expertise, and market-specific knowledge in delivering scalable, high impact technology solutions.
This latest recognition follows Al Rostamani Communications’ recent award from Huawei as Best Customer Satisfaction Partner of the Year in the UAE, reinforcing its reputation across both regional and global technology ecosystems.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment