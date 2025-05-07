403
India's Military Strikes Draw Sharp Rebuke from Pakistan
(MENAFN) Islamabad has formally protested to India following overnight military strikes on several locations that resulted in at least 26 deaths, according to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry. The Indian charge d'affaires in Islamabad was summoned on Wednesday to receive the formal complaint.
The Foreign Ministry asserted in a statement, "It was conveyed that India’s blatant act of aggression constitutes a clear violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty. Such actions are in contravention of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms governing inter-state relations."
Pakistan also stated that it "firmly" rejected India’s "baseless justifications for its hostile conduct."
The ministry's statement concluded with a warning: "The Indian side was warned that such reckless behavior poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability."
Earlier reports from India indicated that it had launched midnight strikes on cities within Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
Pakistan has condemned the attack as a violation of its sovereignty and affirmed its right to respond.
The Pakistani army reported that the military strikes killed at least 26 people, including women and children, and injured another 46.
Separately, an exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani forces at the contested Kashmir border resulted in the deaths of seven Indians and injuries to 35 others.
This escalation between the two nuclear-armed nations follows an attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, where 26 people were killed. India had accused Pakistan of involvement in that attack, alleging cross-border connections.
Pakistan has denied any connection to the April 22 killings.
