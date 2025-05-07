Spartan® RV Chassis Strengthens North American Service Network Through Rush Truck Centers Partnership

Spartan RV Owners Now Have Access to Expanded Service Support at 148 Rush Truck Centers Locations Across the U.S. and Canada

NOVI, Mich., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan® RV Chassis, a go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF ), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service markets, today announced a strategic partnership with Rush Truck Centers, North America's largest commercial vehicle dealership network. The collaboration further strengthens Spartan RV Chassis' nationwide support infrastructure, expanding access to expert service and repair capabilities for motorhome owners across the U.S. and Canada.

"At Spartan RV Chassis, every decision we make-from engineering to partnerships-is driven by one goal: delivering a better experience for our owners," said Doug Searles, VP & GM, Motorhome and Builtmore. "This partnership with Rush Truck Centers builds on a shared commitment to quality, service, and support. By strengthening our network with trusted, accessible service locations, we are helping ensure that our customers can travel with greater confidence, convenience, and peace of mind."

Through the agreement, all 148 Rush Truck Centers service locations are now part of the Spartan RV Chassis authorized service network, offering motorhome owners access to a wide range of chassis maintenance and repair services. Select locations will also provide chassis alignment services for Class A motorhomes. Rush Truck Centers' long-standing reputation for service excellence, combined with its strategically located facilities and factory-trained technicians, makes it a valuable addition to the Spartan RV Chassis authorized network, enhancing access to high-quality support wherever owners travel.

"As the largest commercial vehicle dealership network in North America, we understand the importance of access to reliable, high-quality service wherever customers travel," said Victor Cummings, VP, Service Operations, Rush Enterprises. "This partnership extends our reach into the RV industry, allowing us to support Spartan RV Chassis owners with expert service and technical knowledge. Whether it's routine maintenance or warranty repair, we're committed to helping keep them on the road with confidence."

Spartan RV Chassis is engineered to deliver premium ride performance, with a focus on durability, stability, and advanced technology. Its expanding service network is backed by one of the most comprehensive warranty programs in the RV industry, including a 20-year transferable warranty on the frame and cross members, a five-year, 100,000-mile Cummins engine warranty, and a five-year, 200,000-mile Allison transmission warranty.

Owners can quickly find authorized service centers-including Rush Truck Centers-using the Spartan RV Chassis Connected Care® App or the Service Locator at . The app also provides maintenance schedules, diagnostic tools, and direct access to support to help keep motorhomes road-ready. For additional assistance, contact [email protected] .

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and ServicesTM and Shyft Specialty VehiclesTM. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue ArcTM EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract ManufacturingTM, and Independent Truck Upfitters. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,900 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $786 million in 2024. Learn more at TheShyftGroup .

About Rush Enterprises, Inc.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, with more than 150 locations in 23 states and Ontario, Canada. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high-traffic areas on or near major highways, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, IC Bus, and Blue Bird. They offer an integrated approach to meeting customer needs-from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service, and body shop operations, plus financing, insurance, leasing, and rental. Rush Enterprises' operations also provide CNG fuel systems, telematics products, vehicle up-fitting, chrome accessories, and tires. For more information, visit and , call the RushCare concierge team at 855-787-4223, or follow them on Twitter @rushtruckcenter and Facebook/rushtruckcenters.

CONTACTS

Media:

Sydney Machesky

Director, Corporate Communications

The Shyft Group

[email protected]

586.413.4112

Investors:

Randy Wilson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

The Shyft Group

[email protected]

248.727.3755

SOURCE The Shyft Group, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED