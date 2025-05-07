Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results
|MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|March 30,
|March 31,
|March 30,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|75,960
|$
|83,977
|$
|204,687
|$
|268,032
|Cost of sales
|60,195
|64,385
|166,232
|205,026
|Gross profit
|15,765
|19,592
|38,455
|63,006
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and marketing
|2,845
|3,121
|8,543
|8,705
|General and administrative
|8,356
|9,269
|23,258
|24,870
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|450
|450
|1,350
|1,362
|Total operating expenses
|11,651
|12,840
|33,151
|34,937
|Operating income
|4,114
|6,752
|5,304
|28,069
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|-
|(762
|)
|(1,169
|)
|(2,494
|)
|Interest income
|760
|1,398
|2,649
|4,164
|Income before income tax expense
|4,874
|7,388
|6,784
|29,739
|Income tax expense
|1,053
|1,661
|1,521
|6,801
|Income from continuing operations
|3,821
|5,727
|5,263
|22,938
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|(78
|)
|(1,972
|)
|(3,917
|)
|(7,102
|)
|Net income
|$
|3,743
|$
|3,755
|$
|1,346
|$
|15,836
|Income (loss) per share
|Basic
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.32
|$
|1.35
|Discontinued operations
|-
|(0.12
|)
|(0.24
|)
|(0.42
|)
|Net income
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.93
|Diluted
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.32
|$
|1.34
|Discontinued operations
|-
|(0.12
|)
|(0.24
|)
|(0.41
|)
|Net income
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.93
|Weighted average shares used for computation of:
|Basic earnings per share
|16,414,340
|16,844,440
|16,471,352
|17,003,616
|Diluted earnings per share
|16,540,345
|16,965,624
|16,554,235
|17,093,958
|MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|March 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|28,507
|$
|7,394
|Short-term investments
|38,010
|78,846
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $212 and $101, respectively
|8,512
|11,455
|Income tax receivable
|817
|499
|Inventories, net
|39,545
|36,972
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|8,593
|8,686
|Current assets associated with discontinued operations
|-
|11,222
|Total current assets
|123,984
|155,074
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|52,811
|52,314
|Goodwill
|28,493
|28,493
|Other intangible assets, net
|32,300
|33,650
|Deferred income taxes
|17,902
|18,584
|Other long-term assets
|6,396
|8,189
|Non-current assets associated with discontinued operations
|-
|21,680
|Total assets
|$
|261,886
|$
|317,984
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|$
|13,139
|$
|10,431
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|55,263
|55,068
|Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|-
|4,374
|Current liabilities associated with discontinued operations
|-
|8,063
|Total current liabilities
|68,402
|77,936
|Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|-
|44,887
|Unrecognized tax positions
|8,958
|8,549
|Other long-term liabilities
|2,259
|2,551
|Long-term liabilities associated with discontinued operations
|-
|182
|Total liabilities
|79,619
|134,105
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|EQUITY:
|Common stock, $.01 par value per share - authorized, 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 16,711,812 shares at March 30, 2025 and 16,759,109 shares at June 30, 2024
|167
|167
|Additional paid-in capital
|56,934
|59,892
|Retained earnings
|124,966
|123,620
|MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. equity
|182,067
|183,679
|Noncontrolling interest
|200
|200
|Total equity
|182,267
|183,879
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|261,886
|$
|317,984
Supplemental Operating Data
The following table presents certain supplemental operating data for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|March 30,
|March 31,
|March 30,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|2025
|2024
|Change
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Unit sales volume:
|MasterCraft
|422
|468
|(9.8
|)
|%
|1,196
|1,453
|(17.7
|)
|%
|Pontoon
|197
|298
|(33.9
|)
|%
|527
|1,025
|(48.6
|)
|%
|Consolidated
|619
|766
|(19.2
|)
|%
|1,723
|2,478
|(30.5
|)
|%
|Net sales:
|MasterCraft
|$
|64,227
|$
|69,783
|(8.0
|)
|%
|$
|174,857
|$
|218,319
|(19.9
|)
|%
|Pontoon
|11,733
|14,194
|(17.3
|)
|%
|29,830
|49,713
|(40.0
|)
|%
|Consolidated
|$
|75,960
|$
|83,977
|(9.5
|)
|%
|$
|204,687
|$
|268,032
|(23.6
|)
|%
|Net sales per unit:
|MasterCraft
|$
|152
|$
|149
|2.0
|%
|$
|146
|$
|150
|(2.7
|)
|%
|Pontoon
|60
|48
|25.0
|%
|57
|49
|16.3
|%
|Consolidated
|123
|110
|11.8
|%
|119
|108
|10.2
|%
|Gross margin
|20.8
|%
|23.3
|%
|(250
|) bps
|18.8
|%
|23.5
|%
|(470
|) bps
Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, and Adjusted EBITDA margin
We define EBITDA as income from continuing operations, before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations. For the periods presented herein, the adjustments include share-based compensation and CEO transition and organizational realignment costs. We define EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, each expressed as a percentage of Net sales.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share
We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share as income from continuing operations, adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and reflecting income tax expense on adjusted net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective tax rate. For the periods presented herein, these adjustments include other intangible asset amortization, share-based compensation, and CEO transition and organizational realignment costs.
The Non-GAAP Measures are not measures of net income or operating income as determined under GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures are not measures of performance in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income per share, or operating cash flows determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of cash flow. We believe that the inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures is appropriate to provide additional information to investors because securities analysts and investors use the Non-GAAP Measures to assess our operating performance across periods on a consistent basis and to evaluate the relative risk of an investment in our securities. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period that, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than does GAAP measures alone. We believe Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share assists our board of directors, management, investors, and other users of the financial statements in comparing our net income on a consistent basis from period to period because it removes certain non-cash items and other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and reflecting income tax expense on adjusted net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective tax rate. The Non-GAAP Measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
- Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and the Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; Certain Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect our tax expense or any cash requirements to pay income taxes; Certain Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest payments on our indebtedness; and The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations, but may nonetheless have a material impact on our results of operations.
In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including companies in our industry.
We do not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial measures on a GAAP basis because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These items may include acquisition-related costs, litigation charges or settlements, impairment charges, and certain other unusual adjustments.
The following table presents a reconciliation of income from continuing operations as determined in accordance with GAAP to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and income from continuing operations margin to EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin (each expressed as a percentage of net sales) for the periods indicated:
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|March 30,
|% of Net
|March 31,
|% of Net
|March 30,
|% of Net
|March 31,
|% of Net
|2025
|sales
|2024
|sales
|2025
|sales
|2024
|sales
|Income from continuing operations
|$
|3,821
|5.0
|%
|$
|5,727
|6.8
|%
|$
|5,263
|2.6
|%
|$
|22,938
|8.6
|%
|Income tax expense
|1,053
|1,661
|1,521
|6,801
|Interest expense
|-
|762
|1,169
|2,494
|Interest income
|(760
|)
|(1,398
|)
|(2,649
|)
|(4,164
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,569
|2,105
|7,024
|6,312
|EBITDA
|6,683
|8.8
|%
|8,857
|10.5
|%
|12,328
|6.0
|%
|34,381
|12.8
|%
|Share-based compensation
|805
|1,564
|2,080
|2,536
|CEO transition and organizational realignment costs(a)
|-
|1,241
|448
|1,677
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|7,488
|9.9
|%
|$
|11,662
|13.9
|%
|$
|14,856
|7.3
|%
|$
|38,594
|14.4
|%
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of income from continuing operations as determined in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted Net Income for the periods indicated:
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|March 30,
|March 31,
|March 30,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Income from continuing operations
|$
|3,821
|$
|5,727
|$
|5,263
|$
|22,938
|Income tax expense
|1,053
|1,661
|1,521
|6,801
|Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|450
|450
|1,350
|1,362
|Share-based compensation
|805
|1,564
|2,080
|2,536
|CEO transition and organizational realignment costs(a)
|-
|1,241
|448
|1,677
|Adjusted Net Income before income taxes
|6,129
|10,643
|10,662
|35,314
|Adjusted income tax expense(b)
|1,103
|2,128
|1,919
|7,063
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|5,026
|$
|8,515
|$
|8,743
|$
|28,251
|Adjusted net income per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.53
|$
|1.66
|Diluted
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.53
|$
|1.65
|Weighted average shares used for the computation of (c):
|Basic Adjusted net income per share
|16,414,340
|16,844,440
|16,471,352
|17,003,616
|Diluted Adjusted net income per share
|16,540,345
|16,965,624
|16,554,235
|17,093,958
The following table presents the reconciliation of income from continuing operations per diluted share to Adjusted Net Income per diluted share for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|March 30,
|March 31,
|March 30,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Income from continuing operations per diluted share
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.32
|$
|1.34
|Impact of adjustments:
|Income tax expense
|0.06
|0.10
|0.09
|0.40
|Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|0.03
|0.03
|0.08
|0.08
|Share-based compensation
|0.05
|0.09
|0.13
|0.15
|CEO transition and organizational realignment costs(a)
|-
|0.07
|0.03
|0.10
|Adjusted Net Income per diluted share before income taxes
|0.37
|0.63
|0.65
|2.07
|Impact of adjusted income tax expense on net income per diluted share before income taxes(b)
|(0.07
|)
|(0.13
|)
|(0.12
|)
|(0.42
|)
|Adjusted Net Income per diluted share
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.53
|$
|1.65
|(a)
|Represents amounts paid for legal fees and recruiting costs associated with the CEO transition, as well as non-recurring severance costs incurred as part of the Company's strategic organizational realignment undertaken in connection with the transition.
|(b)
|For fiscal 2025 and 2024, income tax expense reflects an income tax rate of 18.0% and 20.0%, respectively.
|(c)
|Represents the Weighted Average Shares used for the computation of Basic and Diluted earnings per share as presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations to calculate Adjusted Net Income per diluted share for all periods presented herein.
