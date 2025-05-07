Soundcore Launches Liberty 5 With Stronger Voice Reduction, Adaptive ANC 3.0 And Immersive Dolby Audio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bellevue, WA, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, Anker Innovations' premium audio brand, today launched the. This device features Soundcore's most advanced Adaptive ANC system while improving on audio quality.

The Liberty 5 uses four of the six microphones, as well as an A.I. algorithm to help identify and block outside noise surrounding the user. Soundcore's Adaptive ANC 3.0 algorithm with an acoustic cavity, adapts to the user's ever-changing environment three times per second, ensuring the strongest and most seamless noise reduction as well as blocking voices twice as effectively as previous models. However, to help reduce background noise during phone calls, all six microphones are utilized.

The Liberty 5 offers an impressive high-fidelity experience, by utilizing a newly designed 9.2mm flexible wool-paper driver, providing the most accurate playback of all frequencies. To ensure the lowest bass frequencies are properly recreated, Soundcore has added dual bass-enhancing tubes that amplify the low frequencies resonance while increasing air flow to offer more powerful, yet balanced bass reproduction.

Additionally, users with compatible Android devices can enable LDAC for the highest-quality audio transmission with high resolution playback.

Ensuring the Liberty 5 are ready to go at a moment's notice, charging the earbuds in the case for just ten minutes provides up to five hours of playtime. Additionally, users can take advantage of the 12 hours of playtime with ANC turned off and 8 hours with ANC enabled. When both the earbuds and case are fully charged, the Liberty 5 offers a total of 48 hours of battery life with ANC off and 32 hours with ANC on.

Finally, for individual customization capabilities, the Liberty 5 will be compatible with the Soundcore app, as well as the newest version of HearID to help consumers tailor the sound to their hearing profile. An 8-band customizable EQ is also available, as well as a number of preset sound profiles.

Pricing and Availability

The new Liberty 5 comes in four colors in the US – Cloud White, Ink Black, Abyss Blue and Rose Apricot. and will be available starting today on Amazon.com , , and from select retailers for $129.99 in the US, £99.99 in the UK and €99.99 in DE markets as well as in Australia. Additional availability throughout Europe will be announced at a later date.

Additional Product Features

Audio Features:

Supports Hi-Res Wireless and Hi-Res Audio

Supports LDAC

Immersive Dolby Audio modes – Music Mode, Movie Mode and Podcast Mode

Additional Features:

Bluetooth 5.4

Google Fast Pair

Soundcore HearID 4.0 (with hearing test)

EQ Customization / ANC modes selection/activation

Squeeze Stem Control

IP55 Dust and Water Resistance

Wearing Detection

Environmental Considerations:

Liberty 5 packaging is made from 100% FSC-certified paper-based materials



Dimensions and Weight:

Earbuds:

Dimensions - Earbuds: x x

Weight: 4.6g each

Case:

Dimensions: x x

Weight:

