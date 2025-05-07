Vishay Intertechnology Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
|Summary of Operations
|(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Fiscal quarters ended
| March 29,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 30,
2024
|Net revenues
|$
|715,236
|$
|714,716
|$
|746,279
|Costs of products sold
|579,682
|572,584
|575,872
|Gross profit
|135,554
|142,132
|170,407
|Gross margin
|19.0
|%
|19.9
|%
|22.8
|%
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|134,739
|132,330
|127,736
|Impairment of goodwill
|-
|66,487
|-
|Operating income (loss)
|815
|(56,685
|)
|42,671
|Operating margin
|0.1
|%
|-7.9
|%
|5.7
|%
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(8,790
|)
|(7,731
|)
|(6,496
|)
|Other
|3,747
|5,563
|8,087
|Total other income (expense) - net
|(5,043
|)
|(2,168
|)
|1,591
|Income (loss) before taxes
|(4,228
|)
|(58,853
|)
|44,262
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(136
|)
|7,232
|12,819
|Net earnings (loss)
|(4,092
|)
|(66,085
|)
|31,443
|Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|-
|223
|519
|Net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders
|$
|(4,092
|)
|$
|(66,308
|)
|$
|30,924
|Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.49
|)
|$
|0.22
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.49
|)
|$
|0.22
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|135,799
|136,050
|137,726
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|135,799
|136,050
|138,476
|Cash dividends per share
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
|Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited - In thousands)
| March 29,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|609,402
|$
|590,286
|Short-term investments
|10,197
|16,130
|Accounts receivable, net
|427,634
|401,901
|Inventories:
|Finished goods
|177,202
|175,176
|Work in process
|314,752
|296,393
|Raw materials
|220,484
|217,812
|Total inventories
|712,438
|689,381
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|215,891
|217,809
|Total current assets
|1,975,562
|1,915,507
|Property and equipment, at cost:
|Land
|84,827
|84,124
|Buildings and improvements
|784,132
|766,058
|Machinery and equipment
|3,336,823
|3,259,213
|Construction in progress
|377,095
|367,564
|Allowance for depreciation
|(3,008,308
|)
|(2,931,221
|)
|1,574,569
|1,545,738
|Right of use assets
|117,445
|117,953
|Deferred income taxes
|162,126
|159,769
|Goodwill
|179,388
|179,005
|Other intangible assets, net
|85,962
|87,223
|Other assets
|105,190
|105,501
|Total assets
|$
|4,200,242
|$
|4,110,696
|VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
|Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)
|(Unaudited - In thousands)
| March 29,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities:
|Trade accounts payable
|$
|211,378
|$
|216,313
|Payroll and related expenses
|153,201
|137,101
|Lease liabilities
|26,179
|25,901
|Other accrued expenses
|262,649
|264,471
|Income taxes
|51,994
|64,562
|Total current liabilities
|705,401
|708,348
|Long-term debt less current portion
|988,235
|905,019
|Deferred income taxes
|99,777
|96,363
|Long-term lease liabilities
|93,150
|94,218
|Other liabilities
|103,968
|104,086
|Accrued pension and other postretirement costs
|177,579
|173,700
|Total liabilities
|2,168,110
|2,081,734
|Equity:
|Common stock
|13,411
|13,361
|Class B convertible common stock
|1,210
|1,210
|Capital in excess of par value
|1,308,366
|1,306,245
|Retained earnings
|937,833
|955,500
|Treasury stock (at cost)
|(224,600
|)
|(212,062
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(4,088
|)
|(35,292
|)
|Total equity
|2,032,132
|2,028,962
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|4,200,242
|$
|4,110,696
|VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
|Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
|(Unaudited - In thousands)
|Three fiscal months ended
| March 29,
2025
| March 30,
2024
|Operating activities
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|(4,092
|)
|$
|31,443
|Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|53,773
|49,527
|(Gain)/loss on disposal of property and equipment
|189
|(625
|)
|Inventory write-offs for obsolescence
|9,030
|8,179
|Stock compensation expense
|6,051
|5,344
|Deferred income taxes
|1,573
|4,376
|Other
|(1,380
|)
|426
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquired
|(49,046
|)
|(18,459
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|16,098
|80,211
|Investing activities
|Capital expenditures
|(61,569
|)
|(53,084
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|279
|751
|Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired
|-
|(168,616
|)
|Purchase of short-term investments
|(21,899
|)
|(19,232
|)
|Maturity of short-term investments
|27,832
|17,611
|Other investing activities
|(661
|)
|(1,219
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(56,018
|)
|(223,789
|)
|Financing activities
|Net proceeds on revolving credit facility
|82,000
|-
|Dividends paid to common stockholders
|(12,352
|)
|(12,542
|)
|Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders
|(1,210
|)
|(1,210
|)
|Repurchase of common stock held in treasury
|(12,538
|)
|(12,538
|)
|Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards
|(3,893
|)
|(4,053
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|52,007
|(30,343
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|7,029
|(2,257
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|19,116
|(176,178
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|590,286
|972,719
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|609,402
|$
|796,541
|VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
|Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Fiscal quarters ended
| March 29,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 30,
2024
|GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders
|$
|(4,092
|)
|$
|(66,308
|)
|$
|30,924
|Reconciling items affecting operating income:
|Impairment of goodwill
|$
|-
|$
|66,487
|$
|-
|Adjusted net earnings (loss)
|$
|(4,092
|)
|$
|179
|$
|30,924
|Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|135,799
|136,883
|138,476
|Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.22
|VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
|Reconciliation of Free Cash
|(Unaudited - In thousands)
|Fiscal quarters ended
| March 29,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 30,
2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|16,098
|$
|67,656
|$
|80,211
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|279
|1,618
|751
|Less: Capital expenditures
|(61,569
|)
|(144,904
|)
|(53,084
|)
|Free cash
|$
|(45,192
|)
|$
|(75,630
|)
|$
|27,878
|VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
|Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|(Unaudited - In thousands)
|Fiscal quarters ended
| March 29,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 30,
2024
|GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders
|$
|(4,092
|)
|$
|(66,308
|)
|$
|30,924
|Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|-
|223
|519
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|(4,092
|)
|$
|(66,085
|)
|$
|31,443
|Interest expense
|$
|8,790
|$
|7,731
|$
|6,496
|Interest income
|(3,877
|)
|(4,533
|)
|(9,053
|)
|Income taxes
|(136
|)
|7,232
|12,819
|Depreciation and amortization
|53,773
|55,373
|49,527
|EBITDA
|$
|54,458
|$
|(282
|)
|$
|91,232
|Reconciling items
|Impairment of goodwill
|$
|-
|$
|66,487
|$
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|54,458
|$
|66,205
|$
|91,232
|Adjusted EBITDA margin**
|7.6
|%
|9.3
|%
|12.2
|%
|** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues
