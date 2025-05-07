Montycloud And Pax8 Partner To Simplify The Cloud For SMB-Focused Msps

Pax8 MSPs Can Now Access MontyCloud's No-Code, AI-Driven CloudOps Platform to Operate Efficiently, Optimize Costs, and Monetize Cloud Services at Scale

- Oguo AtuanyaREDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MontyCloud Inc., a leading no-code CloudOps platform, today announced its availability on the Pax8 Marketplace, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, expanding access to its automation-first cloud management solution to Pax8's global network of nearly 40,000 managed service providers (MSPs). With deep native integration and close alignment with Amazon Web Services (AWS)-including recognition as a 2024 AWS Well-Architected Top Impact Partner and trusted by 10 AWS Partner of the Year winners and finalists-MontyCloud empowers partners to operate, optimize, and monetize cloud environments with confidence, without needing advanced technical skills or adding IT resources. Whether MSPs are onboarding new customers, optimizing existing cloud environments, or prospecting for new services opportunities, MontyCloud helps accelerate innovation and cloud growth at every stage.Now available on Pax8, MontyCloud enables MSPs to accelerate cloud adoption, reduce operational overhead, increase revenue, and scale service delivery through AI-driven automation, multi-tenant visibility, and policy-based governance. By launching on the Pax8 Marketplace, MontyCloud makes it easier for MSPs to overcome the technical and operational hurdles of growing their cloud business.“Pax8 is redefining cloud commerce for MSPs, and MontyCloud is proud to be part of that transformation,” said Walter Rogers, CEO of MontyCloud.“This partnership expands access to MontyCloud's DAY2 platform, helping MSPs deliver secure, cost-effective, and scalable cloud operations to more customers, all while growing their revenue-without complexity. Together, we're making cloud easy.”Key advantages of the MontyCloud and Pax8 partnership for MSPs include:. Accelerated Time-to-Value - MSPs can onboard customers 90% faster and deliver cloud operations at scale with MontyCloud DAY2's out-of-the-box automations.. Operational Efficiency - No-code workflows automate patching, security, compliance, backups, and more-saving MSPs up to 70% of operational time.. Higher Revenue and Profit Margins - With 50% cost savings and 40% productivity gains, partners can deliver differentiated services, increase profitability, and upskill their teams.. Automated Assessments - MontyCloud automatically analyzes inventory, cost, and security to help MSPs uncover customer needs and identify high-impact projects faster.. Simplified Cost Optimization - Centralized cloud cost insights and automated savings recommendations, helping MSPs streamline billing and optimize spend across customer accounts.. Align to Cloud Provider Programs - Automation and assessments quickly elevate MSP cloud practices, enabling participation in migration initiatives and other differentiated cloud provider programs.“MSPs are looking for smart, scalable tools that align with how they work-cloud-first, automated, and customer-focused,” said Oguo Atuanya, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience of Pax8.“MontyCloud offers exactly that. By bringing their powerful CloudOps platform to our robust Marketplace, we're helping partners streamline operations and drive long-term growth in their cloud businesses.”Modernizing MSPs with No-Code Cloud ManagementMontyCloud DAY2 is purpose-built for the cloud, supporting multi-tenant environments and on-demand reporting. With full visibility and centralized control, partners can deliver compliant, secure, and efficient cloud operations at scale-backed by SOC II Type II and GDPR compliance.AvailabilityMontyCloud is now available to Pax8 partners in the Pax8 Marketplace. MSPs interested in learning more or getting started can visit or speak with their Pax8 account manager.About MontyCloudMontyCloud, Inc. is a leading cloud operations platform that simplifies and optimizes cloud management. With a no-code, AI-driven approach, it accelerates cloud adoption for end-customers, cuts costs, and boosts efficiency while ensuring full visibility and control. With MontyCloud, partners can offer self-service access, streamline deployments, strengthen compliance, and automate operations-no extra IT resources required.For more information, visit and follow MontyCloud on LinkedIn.About Pax8Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small-to-midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of nearly 40,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and hance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

