Pwc Middle East And Cynalytica Announce Strategic Partnership To Define The Next Frontier In Industrial Cybersecurity

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)At GISEC Global 2025,andannounced a strategic partnership that marks a significant evolution in how critical infrastructure organizations secure legacy and hybrid operational technology (OT) environments.







With industrial sectors facing increased cyber-physical risk and regulatory pressure, the collaboration brings together PwC's global leadership in ICS/OT cybersecurity and Cynalytica's breakthrough technology that provides passive, real-time visibility into analog, serial, and Ethernet-based communications, an ICS/OT blind spot long ignored by traditional solutions.

“OT threats are evolving fast, targeting overlooked vulnerabilities in legacy infrastructure. As IT and OT systems converge, organisations need to move quickly to stay resilient. Through our partnership with Cynalytica, we're unlocking breakthrough visibility and redefining how critical infrastructure is protected-building trust, accelerating preparedness, and staying ahead of what's next.”, Clinton Firth, Cybersecurity and Digital Trust Partner, PwC Middle East

Founded in the U.S., Cynalytica has earned trust from the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force, and national intelligence programs, and is now poised for global expansion. The company's flagship platform is designed to operate fail-safe within sensitive environments, offering true visibility across legacy ICS and hybrid OT networks without disrupting operations.

“Cynalytica was founded to protect what others overlooked, the seemingly invisible layers of industrial infrastructure where traditional cybersecurity fails,” said Richard Robinson, CEO of Cynalytica. “We are proud to announce a strategic partnership that brings this mission to scale. Together, we are enabling critical infrastructure operators worldwide to gain passive, real-time visibility without compromising operations.

Strategic Goals of the Partnership Include:



Scaling deployment of Cynalytica's platform across PwC's global critical infrastructure clients

Enhancing threat detection and forensic capabilities in complex ICS/OT environments Supporting compliance with international standards and national cybersecurity mandates

The announcement at GISEC Global marks the beginning of an expanded collaboration across regions including North America, Europe and the Middle East .

About PwC Middle East

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We're a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 370,000 people in 149 countries. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting we help build, accelerate and sustain momentum. Find out more at

Established in the Middle East for over 40 years, PwC Middle East has 30 offices across 12 countries in the region with 12,000 people. ( ).

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see for further details.

© 2025 PwC. All rights reserved

About Cynalytica

Cynalytica is a U.S.-based cybersecurity company specializing in industrial control system protection. The Cynalytica AnalytICS Platform enables safe, passive monitoring of serial, analog, and IP-based systems in real time. Cynalytica supports national defense, energy, and transportation sectors with mission-critical cyber-physical security.

Learn more at:

Media Contact:

Cynalytica

Jessica Ohnona

...

PwC

Dana Safawi

...