Bearcom Welcomes Ramnik Kamo As Chief Operating Officer

Kamo Brings Decades of Cross-Functional Leadership in Technology Industry

DALLAS, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BearCom, a premier North American solutions integrator of voice, security, and data, is pleased to announce Ramnik Kamo's recent appointment as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Kamo will support BearCom in boosting operational excellence and driving continued growth in line with the company's focus on helping customers improve the safety, security, productivity and efficiency of the communities they serve.

Mr. Kamo's appointment comes at a notable time for BearCom. In December 2024, the company announced the acquisition of Stone Security, a leading provider of enterprise class LenelS2, Axis Communications, and Milestone physical security products and services, which was its second acquisition since Siris' initial 2023 investment. BearCom is continuing to work towards its goal of unifying two mission-critical domains-communication and physical security-under a shared vision for integrated solutions. As COO, Mr. Kamo will play a critical role in helping BearCom realize this goal through expanding its market reach across key security solutions sets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ramnik to the BearCom family," said Les Fry, Chief Executive Officer of BearCom. "His leadership, technology and telecommunications industry expertise, along with his focus on operational excellence will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our capabilities to better serve our customers."

"I have long admired BearCom's leadership in the wireless communications industry, and I am excited to contribute to the AlwaysOn BearCom family during this exciting next phase of growth," said Ramnik Kamo, Chief Operating Officer of BearCom. "I am joining BearCom at a pivotal time as we scale the business to provide differentiated connectivity and security solutions to customers across North America."

Mr. Kamo is an experienced technology executive, having held multiple leadership roles at Mavenir, Mitel, Imagine Communications, GENBAND, and Nortel, and has deep expertise driving growth across global markets and diverse product verticals.

Mr. Kamo is an Electronics and Communications Engineer with an MBA in Finance and a Masters Diploma in Marketing.

Founded in 1981, BearCom is a leading provider and integrator of wireless voice, security, and data solutions across the U.S. and Canada. BearCom is the largest Motorola Solutions Channel Partner in North America, and proudly partners with industry leaders including Kenwood, LenelS2, Axis Communications, Wesco, and Milestone to provide top-tier two-way radio communications, security, access control, and surveillance solutions. With a mission to enhance connectivity, security, and efficiency, BearCom delivers cutting-edge technology solutions to a wide range of industries. BearCom is headquartered in Garland, Texas.

