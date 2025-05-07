Nozomi Networks Integrates NVIDIA Bluefield Dpus To Advance AI-Powered Security For OT, Iot And Cyber-Physical System

Critical Infrastructure organizations worldwide have the option to build stronger defenses by leverage the leading AI-powered security solution, running on the most advanced compute processing power available for AI

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nozomi Networks , the leader in OT, IoT and CPS security, today announced an integration with NVIDIA BlueField DPUs to strengthen AI-powered cybersecurity monitoring, analysis and response for the world's most demanding industrial environments.

"Artificial intelligence has always played a role in the security solutions Nozomi delivers, but it's quickly becoming a non-negotiable component of effective defenses for critical infrastructure operators battling a growing number of sophisticated cyber threats," said Nozomi Networks Co-founder and CPO Andrea Carcano. "Understanding this, what's unique about our NVIDIA integration is the fact that it includes the advanced data processing that organizations need for AI-powered threat detection and response, AI-assisted vulnerability and risk management and much more. It's the first of many advancements we look forward to collaborating on with NVIDIA."

Security professionals now have the option to deploy Nozomi sensors on NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs. The result is a highly efficient, accelerated compute platform for security monitoring, offering greater flexibility to leverage AI for real-time threat detection and response. With Nozomi Networks' purpose-built OT and IoT network and endpoint sensors deployed on NVIDIA BlueField, CISOs and their teams can:



Protect critical operations with cyber threat detection and response – by leveraging AI-powered monitoring and anomaly analysis at the edge with NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs

Increase resilience and OT process uptime – by offloading Nozomi data processing from CPUs, freeing resources for critical industrial workloads Strengthen the security of legacy and mission-critical systems – with a security deployment option that performs analysis on NVIDIA BlueField, eliminating the need for network or system configuration changes

The combination of Nozomi Networks' expertise in OT, IoT and CPS security with NVIDIA's accelerated computing capabilities creates a robust solution tailored for the modern threat landscape. Security professionals and industrial operators can combine security insights from Nozomi sensors on NVIDIA BlueField with data collected from network, wireless, and endpoint sensors deployed across the environment for unmatched global visibility and security analytics available through the Nozomi Networks platform. The Nozomi NVIDIA integration is available now from Nozomi Networks and its ecosystem of partners worldwide. NVIDIA BlueField DPUs are available from all major server makers worldwide.

"Critical infrastructure organizations are seeking advanced solutions to secure essential operational processes in the face of escalating threats," said Ofir Arkin, Senior Distinguished Architect for Cybersecurity at NVIDIA. "With NVIDIA's cybersecurity AI platform and BlueField-accelerated computing, Nozomi's innovations in OT and IoT security meet the unique operational characteristics of OT networks."

Nozomi Networks protects the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience.

