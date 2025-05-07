Ceva, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
Ceva, Inc. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS – U.S. GAAP
|
U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
Licensing and related revenues
|
$ 15,042
|
$ 11,414
|
Royalties
|
9,203
|
10,658
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
24,245
|
22,072
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
3,487
|
2,503
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
20,758
|
19,569
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
Research and development, net
|
17,609
|
17,991
|
Sales and marketing
|
3,449
|
2,816
|
General and administrative
|
3,933
|
3,572
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
149
|
150
|
Total operating expenses
|
25,140
|
24,529
|
|
|
|
Operating Loss
|
(4,382)
|
(4,960)
|
Financial income, net
|
2,100
|
1,257
|
Remeasurement of marketable equity securities
|
(54)
|
(60)
|
|
|
|
Loss before taxes on income
|
(2,336)
|
(3,763)
|
Taxes on Income
|
991
|
1,685
|
|
|
|
Net Loss
|
$ (3,327)
|
$ (5,448)
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted net loss per share
|
$ (0.14)
|
$ (0.23)
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share (in thousands):
|
|
|
Basic
|
23,764
|
23,508
|
Diluted
|
23,764
|
23,508
|
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
GAAP net loss
|
$ (3,327)
|
$ (5,448)
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues
|
159
|
203
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in research and development
|
2,466
|
2,007
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing expenses
|
566
|
365
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in general and administrative
|
1,132
|
996
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
208
|
278
|
Costs associated with business acquisition
|
144
|
280
|
loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities.
|
54
|
60
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|
$ 1,402
|
$ (1,259)
|
GAAP weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation of
|
23,764
|
23,508
|
Weighted-average number of shares related to outstanding stock-based awards
|
1,618
|
-
|
Weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation of diluted
|
25,382
|
23,508
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted loss per share
|
$ (0.14)
|
$ (0.23)
|
Equity-based compensation expense
|
$ 0.18
|
$ 0.15
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.01
|
Costs associated with business acquisition
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.01
|
Loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities
|
$ 0.00
|
$ 0.01
|
Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share
|
$ 0.06
|
$ (0.05)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
GAAP Operating loss
|
$ (4,382)
|
$ (4,960)
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues
|
159
|
203
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in research and development
|
2,466
|
2,007
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing
|
566
|
365
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in general and administrative
|
1,132
|
996
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
208
|
278
|
Costs associated with business acquisition
|
144
|
280
|
Total non-GAAP Operating Income (loss)
|
$ 293
|
$ (831)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
GAAP Gross Profit
|
$ 20,758
|
$ 19,569
|
GAAP Gross Margin
|
86 %
|
89 %
|
|
|
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues
|
159
|
203
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
59
|
128
|
Total Non-GAAP Gross profit
|
20,976
|
19,900
|
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|
87 %
|
90 %
|
Ceva, Inc. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
2024 (*)
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 18,814
|
$ 18,498
|
Marketable securities and short-term bank deposits
|
|
139,534
|
145,146
|
Trade receivables, net
|
|
15,088
|
15,969
|
Unbilled receivables
|
|
25,731
|
21,240
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
17,818
|
15,488
|
Total current assets
|
|
216,985
|
216,341
|
Long-term assets:
|
|
|
|
Severance pay fund
|
|
7,132
|
7,161
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
1,171
|
1,456
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
6,578
|
6,877
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
5,281
|
5,811
|
Investment in marketable equity securities
|
|
258
|
312
|
Goodwill
|
|
58,308
|
58,308
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
1,669
|
1,877
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
12,609
|
10,805
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 309,991
|
$ 308,948
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
$ 2,527
|
$ 1,125
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
2,954
|
3,599
|
Accrued expenses and other payables
|
|
21,645
|
23,207
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
2,003
|
2,598
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
29,129
|
30,529
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accrued severance pay
|
|
7,395
|
7,365
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
2,829
|
2,963
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
1,506
|
1,535
|
Total liabilities
|
|
40,859
|
42,392
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
24
|
24
|
Additional paid in-capital
|
|
262,857
|
259,891
|
Treasury stock
|
|
-
|
(3,222)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(1,108)
|
(1,330)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
7,359
|
11,193
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
269,132
|
266,556
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$ 309,991
|
$ 308,948
|
|
(*) Derived from audited financial statements.
