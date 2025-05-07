Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ceva, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

2025-05-07 07:01:19
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Total revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $24.2 million, compared to $22.1 million reported for the first quarter of 2024. Licensing and related revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $15.0 million, compared to $11.4 million reported for the same quarter a year ago. Royalty revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $9.2 million, compared to $10.7 million reported for the first quarter of 2024.

Amir Panush, Chief Executive Officer of Ceva, commented: "I am pleased with the continued progress we made in our licensing business this quarter, further solidifying our edge AI strategy and reinforcing key customer engagements across our IP portfolio. While royalty revenue was below expectations, we are encouraged by the adoption and successful implementation of our IP in a leading U.S. OEM's in-house 5G modem launched in the quarter. Additionally, the Wi-Fi 7 design win with a long-term wireless connectivity customer and new licensees for our edge AI and spatial audio IPs are incremental drivers for future royalty growth."

During the quarter, eleven IP licensing agreements were concluded, targeting a wide range of end markets and applications, including edge AI NPU for automotive ADAS, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity for AIoT, Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 6 for combo connectivity products, 5G cellular IoT for industrial devices, audio for consumer devices and spatial audio for PC headsets. Two of the deals signed were with first-time customers.

GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 86%, as compared to 89% in the first quarter of 2024. GAAP operating loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $4.4 million, as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $5.0 million for the same period in 2024. GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $3.3 million, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $5.4 million reported for the same period in 2024. GAAP diluted loss per share for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.14, as compared to GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.23 for the same period in 2024.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 87%, as compared to 90% for the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.3 million, as compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $0.8 million reported for the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the first quarter of 2025 were $1.4 million and $0.06, respectively, compared with non-GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share of $1.3 million and $0.05, respectively, reported for the first quarter of 2024.

Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of Ceva, stated: "We experienced a shortfall in royalty revenue in the quarter due to a combination of soft low-cost smartphone shipments and an industrial customer who had a slower product ramp-up than in the prior year. We remain focused on operating efficiency and having the agility to navigate challenges arising from market uncertainty."

Ceva Conference Call
 On May 7, 2025, Ceva management will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the operating performance for the quarter.

The conference call will be available via the following dial in numbers:

  • U.S. Participants : Dial 1-844-435-0316 (Access Code : Ceva)
  • International Participants: Dial +1-412-317-6365 (Access Code: Ceva)

The conference call will also be available live via webcast at the following link: . Please go to the web site at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register.

For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available by dialing +1-877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 (access code: 9176597) from one hour after the end of the call until 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on May 14, 2025. The replay will also be available at Ceva's web site at .

Forward Looking Statements
 This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that if they materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Ceva to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding drivers for revenue growth, Ceva's ability to navigate challenges from market uncertainty. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause differing Ceva results include: the effect of intense industry competition; the ability of Ceva's technologies and products incorporating Ceva's technologies to achieve market acceptance; Ceva's ability to meet changing needs of end-users and evolving market demands; the cyclical nature of and general economic conditions in the semiconductor industry; Ceva's ability to diversify its royalty streams and license revenues; Ceva's ability to continue to generate significant revenues from the handset baseband market and to penetrate new markets; instability and disruptions related to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict; and general market conditions and other risks relating to Ceva's business, including, but not limited to, those that are described from time to time in our SEC filings. Ceva assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarters of 2025 and 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $0.2 million and (b) amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.1 million.

Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2025 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.3 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.2 million and (c) $0.1 million of costs associated with a business acquisition. Non-GAAP operating loss for the first quarter of 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $3.6 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million and (c) $0.3 million of costs associated with a business acquisition.

Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the first quarter of 2025 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.3 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.2 million, (c) $0.1 million of costs associated with a business acquisition and (d) $0.1 million loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities. Non-GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share for the first quarter of 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $3.6 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million, (c) $0.3 million of costs associated with a business acquisition and (d) $0.1 million loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities.

About Ceva, Inc.
 At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge . Our wireless communications , sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smart edge products. From wireless connectivity IPs (Bluetooth , Wi-Fi , UWB and 5G platform IP), to scalable Edge AI NPU IP s and sensor fusion solutions, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 19 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

Ceva is committed to being a responsible and respected global corporate citizen and a more sustainable company in the countries where we have operations and employees. We adhere to our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and emphasize and focus on environmental controls, resource conservation and recycling and the welfare of our employees.

Ceva: Powering the Smart EdgeTM

Visit us at and follow us on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , Facebook, and Instagram .

Ceva, Inc. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS – U.S. GAAP

U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data


Three months ended


March 31,


2025

2024


Unaudited

Unaudited

Revenues:

Licensing and related revenues

$ 15,042

$ 11,414

Royalties

9,203

10,658



Total revenues

24,245

22,072



Cost of revenues

3,487

2,503



Gross profit

20,758

19,569



Operating expenses:

Research and development, net

17,609

17,991

Sales and marketing

3,449

2,816

General and administrative

3,933

3,572

Amortization of intangible assets

149

150

Total operating expenses

25,140

24,529



Operating Loss

(4,382)

(4,960)

Financial income, net

2,100

1,257

Remeasurement of marketable equity securities

(54)

(60)



Loss before taxes on income

(2,336)

(3,763)

Taxes on Income

991

1,685



Net Loss

$ (3,327)

$ (5,448)



Basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (0.14)

$ (0.23)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share (in thousands):

Basic

23,764

23,508

Diluted

23,764

23,508

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts


Three months ended


March 31,


2025

2024


Unaudited

Unaudited

GAAP net loss

$ (3,327)

$ (5,448)

Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues

159

203

Equity-based compensation expense included in research and development
expenses

2,466

2,007

Equity-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing expenses

566

365

Equity-based compensation expense included in general and administrative
expenses

1,132

996

Amortization of intangible assets

208

278

Costs associated with business acquisition

144

280

loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities.

54

60

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ 1,402

$ (1,259)

GAAP weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation of
diluted net income (loss) and income (loss) per share (in thousands)

23,764

23,508

Weighted-average number of shares related to outstanding stock-based awards
(in thousands)

1,618

-

Weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation of diluted
net income (loss) per share, excluding the above (in thousands)

25,382

23,508



GAAP diluted loss per share

$ (0.14)

$ (0.23)

Equity-based compensation expense

$ 0.18

$ 0.15

Amortization of intangible assets

$ 0.01

$ 0.01

Costs associated with business acquisition

$ 0.01

$ 0.01

Loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities

$ 0.00

$ 0.01

Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share

$ 0.06

$ (0.05)


Three months ended


March 31,


2025

2024


Unaudited

Unaudited

GAAP Operating loss

$ (4,382)

$ (4,960)

Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues

159

203

Equity-based compensation expense included in research and development
expenses

2,466

2,007

Equity-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing
expenses

566

365

Equity-based compensation expense included in general and administrative
expenses

1,132

996

Amortization of intangible assets

208

278

Costs associated with business acquisition

144

280

Total non-GAAP Operating Income (loss)

$ 293

$ (831)



Three months ended


March 31,


2025

2024


Unaudited

Unaudited




GAAP Gross Profit

$ 20,758

$ 19,569

GAAP Gross Margin

86 %

89 %




Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues

159

203

Amortization of intangible assets

59

128

Total Non-GAAP Gross profit

20,976

19,900

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

87 %

90 %

Ceva, Inc. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)



March 31,

December 31,



2025

2024 (*)



Unaudited

Unaudited

ASSETS




Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$ 18,814

$ 18,498

Marketable securities and short-term bank deposits

139,534

145,146

Trade receivables, net

15,088

15,969

Unbilled receivables

25,731

21,240

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

17,818

15,488

Total current assets

216,985

216,341

Long-term assets:


Severance pay fund

7,132

7,161

Deferred tax assets, net

1,171

1,456

Property and equipment, net

6,578

6,877

Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,281

5,811

Investment in marketable equity securities

258

312

Goodwill

58,308

58,308

Intangible assets, net

1,669

1,877

Other long-term assets

12,609

10,805

Total assets

$ 309,991

$ 308,948




LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:


Trade payables

$ 2,527

$ 1,125

Deferred revenues

2,954

3,599

Accrued expenses and other payables

21,645

23,207

Operating lease liabilities

2,003

2,598

Total current liabilities

29,129

30,529

Long-term liabilities:


Accrued severance pay

7,395

7,365

Operating lease liabilities

2,829

2,963

Other accrued liabilities

1,506

1,535

Total liabilities

40,859

42,392

Stockholders' equity:


Common stock

24

24

Additional paid in-capital

262,857

259,891

Treasury stock

-

(3,222)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,108)

(1,330)

Retained earnings

7,359

11,193

Total stockholders' equity

269,132

266,556

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 309,991

$ 308,948

(*) Derived from audited financial statements.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

