ODAIA Announces AI-Powered Marketing Orchestration For Pharma

New offering personalizes omnichannel campaigns for every HCP using predictive insights on prescribing behavior, not traditional personas

BOSTON, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ODAIA today announced its entry into the omnichannel marketing orchestration space with a new solution for pharma brand teams to coordinate healthcare professional (HCP) engagement. The company is launching an early access program for pharma companies interested in using and providing feedback on these new features. Together with ODAIA Field , ODAIA is expanding its AI capabilities for life sciences to sequence and deliver personalized omnichannel engagement across marketing and sales.

ODAIA's flagship AI platform, MAPTUAL , processes customer data within hours, helping commercial teams optimize go-to-market strategies, receive predictive insights directly in their existing commercial workflows, and prioritize timely HCP engagement. Teams using MAPTUAL achieve an average 7-14% increase in new patients starting therapy compared to non-users.

The new marketing orchestration capabilities will analyze data to deliver predictive insights and recommend personalized campaign sequences for every HCP, including the best channel, message, content type, and timing. Through seamless two-way coordination between sales and marketing, commercial organizations can drive engagement across both face-to-face and digital touchpoints that reach HCPs at the right moment in their decision-making journey.

"Our vision is to deliver a true AI-powered, end-to-end omnichannel solution that unifies the HCP experience across marketing and sales engagement," said Philip Poulidis , CEO at ODAIA. "Conventional thinking is that marketing is non-personal promotion and sales is personal. We believe every HCP interaction should be personal. By combining our marketing product with ODAIA Field, every rep visit and digital touchpoint will be guided by real-time data, tailored to each HCP, and coordinated across every channel."

With tighter budgets, smaller field teams, and reduced HCP access, pharma companies must maximize every HCP interaction and reach new audiences. Most rely on consultants to create clusters of physician personas and define rules-based channel sequences and messaging based on backwards-looking data – a highly manual, one-size-fits-all approach to marketing campaigns. While over 80% of pharma executives feel satisfied with their engagement strategies, fewer than 35% of HCPs find them effective.

ODAIA bridges this gap by analyzing a company's individual doctor and de-identified patient data to generate personalized campaign recommendations. ODAIA will continuously update engagement strategies in real-time based on data signals tied to specific brand objectives, allowing marketers to quickly adapt tactics and content to market and competitive changes.

Using AI, marketing teams can automate channel, message, and timing decisions based on physician behaviors, preferences, patient journeys, and outcomes. Integrations with CRM, media platforms, and agency partners will allow marketers to quickly activate recommendations, reducing manual effort to roll out new campaigns. Performance data will flow back into the system, triggering the next set sequence of tailored HCP campaigns.

Today's news signals ODAIA's focus and investment in this important omnichannel market, which is estimated to be up to $8 billion globally, to coordinate channels, data sources, and customer touchpoints and deliver personalized and compliant engagement with HCPs, patients, and other stakeholders. ODAIA's marketing orchestration early access program is available for customers and activation partners now. For companies interested in participating, visit .

About ODAIA

ODAIA is the leading AI company building the Customer Science Cloud for pharma. Innovative biopharmaceutical companies, including three of the top 15 global organizations, use ODAIA cloud solutions to enhance commercial engagement strategies by delivering predictive omnichannel intelligence as soon as your data refreshes. We provide sales teams with ML-driven territory targeting, personalized call lists, GenAI-driven pre-call insights, and real-time territory assessments-directly within existing CRM workflows. To learn more about ODAIA, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE ODAIA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED