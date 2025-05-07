Climb Channel Solutions Partners With Smartsheet For Industry-Leading Collaborative Work Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EATONTOWN, N.J., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) is excited to be adding Smartsheet, the AI-enhanced enterprise grade work management platform, to their North America distribution stack.

This partnership provides Climb's resellers with access to the full Smartsheet portfolio. As a result, this collaboration empowers more resellers to bring Smartsheet's robust, flexible solutions to businesses looking to drive efficiency, collaboration, and growth.

“We're thrilled to launch a distribution partnership with Climb Channel Solutions to expand access to Smartsheet's enterprise work management platform,” said Eva Schoenleitner, Vice President, Worldwide Partnerships at Smartsheet. “Climb's extensive reseller network and IT go-to-market expertise make them an ideal ally as we continue to scale globally.”

Recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Collaborative Work Management and placed highest in“Ability to Execute” for the second consecutive year, Smartsheet is a powerful platform for resellers to add to their solutions stack more than ever at a time when organizations are looking to fuel productivity and innovation. Smartsheet is the only Collaborative Workplace Management software offered by Climb.

With Climb's expertise in delivering innovative software to the channel, this partnership strengthens the shared commitment of Climb and Smartsheet to equip partners with the tools and support needed to thrive. Together, we are unlocking new opportunities for organizations to transform their work.

“We are excited to bring Smartsheet into the Climb family,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions.“It's a powerful platform that can meet the needs of businesses from project management, product development, capital projects and more, creating a great fit for our resellers enabling them to scale business when it comes to workflow management.”

