YY Group Holding Limited Announces Global Expansion Across Europe, Middle East, North Africa, And Asia-Pacific

YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group,""YYGH," or the"Company") is thrilled to announce a significant milestone as its flagship on-demand job matching platform, YY Circle, continues to expand its footprint, meeting the surging global demand for innovative workforce solutions.

Driving Innovation Across Europe

In Europe, YY Circle is making significant strides:



YY Circle UK, based in London, is gaining momentum, serving an impressive portfolio of clients and solidifying its position as a trusted partner for businesses in the region.

YY Circle Netherlands is on track to go live by the end of this May, marking a pivotal step in expanding YY Circle's presence in Northern Europe. YY Circle Germany is poised to launch within 6 to 8 weeks, reinforcing YY Group's commitment to delivering innovative solutions across the continent.



Accelerating Growth in the Middle East and North Africa

YY Circle continues its rapid growth trajectory in the Middle East and North Africa:



YY Circle United Arab Emirates is experiencing significant market share expansion as it responds to the demand for flexible workforce solutions and cutting-edge labor matching technology. This growth highlights the platform's ability to empower businesses with dynamic and scalable tools tailored to the UAE's vibrant market. YY Circle Egypt, currently under development, is set to go live by July 2025, further strengthening YY Group's footprint in the region.

Expanding Success Across Asia Pacific

In Asia, YY Circle's comprehensive presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Hong Kong and Korea showcases its robust performance and growing market influence.

Additionally, the full acquisition of YY Circle Thailand by May will streamline operations and boost growth in Southeast Asia.

A Unified Vision for Growth and Innovation

“YY Circle's expansion reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to the diverse needs of our clients,” said Mike Fu, Group CEO of YY Group Holding Limited.“We are excited to strengthen our presence across these dynamic regions and continue empowering businesses worldwide.”

YY Group's strategic investments in technology, sustainability, and regional expertise underscore its dedication to redefining industry standards while addressing local and global challenges.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include but are not limited to (i) growth of the workforce market in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“target,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

About YY Circle:

YY Circle is a leading provider of interactive social networking solutions, dedicated to connecting individuals through innovative technology. With a focus on user experience and community engagement, YY Circle aims to foster meaningful connections and empower individuals worldwide.

About YY Holdings Limited:

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.

